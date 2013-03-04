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Descatalogado

CarStudio

CMD310/05

3.3

| (13) Reseñas

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Base retráctil para mantener el salpicadero ordenado

Base retráctil para mantener el salpicadero ordenado

Mantén el salpicadero ordenado con la base retráctil de Philips. Cuando desees que tu coche tenga un aspecto impecable y limpio, puedes ocultar la base completamente con un empujón rápido. La ingeniería y el diseño ingeniosos permiten que la base se retraiga completamente, dejando una superficie limpia y despejada. Los sistemas de entretenimiento de Philips para el automóvil elevan la sencillez a la máxima potencia.

Tecnología de eliminación del ruido para llamadas en modo de manos libres más claras

MAX Sound para reforzar la potencia al instante

MAX Sound para reforzar la potencia al instante

La tecnología MAX Sound refuerza instantáneamente los tonos graves y agudos y maximiza el rendimiento del volumen para que puedas disfrutar de una impresionante experiencia de audio con solo pulsar un botón. Su exclusivo sistema de circuitos electrónicos calibra los ajustes de sonido y volumen para optimizar los tonos graves y agudos y el volumen sin distorsiones. Como resultado, MAX Sound amplifica significativamente el espectro acústico y el volumen para reforzar el audio y aportarle más vida a tu música.

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.3

de 4

13

Reseñas

2

04/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A Great all in one unit.

I was looking for a decent iPhone holder, a phone kit and a stereo that I could link my phone to. This unit does it all with great clarity, easy to install and great sound. The phone works and sounds clearer than other professionally fitted systems I have had in the past. The iPhone app is a bit clunky and needs refining, so I am 90% happy. I would be 100% happy if I can work out how to get the sound from my iPhone sat nav app to play through the speakers.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system

04/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A Great all in one unit.

I was looking for a decent iPhone holder, a phone kit and a stereo that I could link my phone to. This unit does it all with great clarity, easy to install and great sound. The phone works and sounds clearer than other professionally fitted systems I have had in the past. The iPhone app is a bit clunky and needs refining, so I am 90% happy. I would be 100% happy if I can work out how to get the sound from my iPhone sat nav app to play through the speakers.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system

07/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simply the best in-car product I've owned

I needed a new head unit in my Porsche with bluetooth handsfree and an iPhone dock. This unit was absolutely perfect and I bought it within the first week of it being available. Unboxing was a pleasure and fitting was really easy. I get quite a lot of road noise in my car, particularly when the roof is down, but the noise cancelling is truly spectacular and I've had loads of positive comments from colleagues about how they can now hear me! Sound quality is excellent. Better than the unit it replaced. Docking is easy, you can even leave your protective case on as the "clamp" that secures the iPhone is width adjustable. The iPhone rotates through 90 degrees. The Car Studio app acts as a front panel to the unit, but you really don't need it. It is a nice idea but I feel it needs a little more thought and development before I'm likely to use it. TomTom runs seamlessly and music/radio fades in and out as announcements are made. The FM/AM radio is again superior to the unit I removed - and that was no slouch! The unit feels well made and solid in design - I can't recommend at enough at this price point.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system

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