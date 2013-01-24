The Joint Commission has proposed some significant radiology process flow and quality performance standards that may require new ways of working for some healthcare providers, specifically regarding education requirements, equipment calibration, and data review. We’ve selected and summarized the key elements below and offered some insight into what you might consider.
There are several strategies hospitals can employ today to avoid a costly and resource-consuming scramble at the last minute."
- Dominic Slewko, Clinical Marketing Manager, Philips Healthcare
The end goal for all of these requirements is to drive toward a more individualized treatment plan for patients, review and analyze dose data, and benchmark your facility against peers. Adhering to these requirements in clinical practice will help establish a cornerstone for an effective radiation protection program in your radiology department.