Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

Experience solutions

A multi-sensorial experience for radiology patients and staff

Proven success
Philips brings proven success, with 650 installations of ambient room experience solutions worldwide.

Ambient Experience helps hospitals create engaging environments by adding dynamic light, projection, and sound to bring comfort to an otherwise stressful time, seeking to alleviate patient anxiety.

By creating a comfortable and calming environment for patients and an efficient workspace for staff, Philips Ambient Experience for radiology enhances the quality of your care.

Validated templated room designs can help support a specific procedure for different clinical areas. Depending on the clinical requirements, budgetary constraints and project parameters, we can offer a variety of scaled Ambient Experience solutions that work best for you.

Our Ambient Experience designs are available to support the MR, CT, radiography, and interventional rooms.

 

Learn how we can support your radiology rooms with Ambient Experience solutions.
*

Póngase en contacto con nosotros

* Este campo es obligatorio
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Especifica la razón de contacto para que podamos proporcionar un mejor servicio.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

¿Qué significa esto?
Final CEE consent

Transforming healthcare into human care

 

Learn more about the unique benefits Philips Ambient Experience solutions can bring to your patients' care.

 

Learn more

More Ambient Experience room solutions

Oncology room solutions
Oncology room solutions >
ED room solutions
ED room solutions >
Cardiology room solutions
Cardiology room solutions >

Enhancements

Resources

  • Ambient Experience: Turning healthcare into human care

    Ambient Experience: Turning healthcare into human care

    Ingenia Ambient Experience

    Ingenia Ambient Experience

  • Ambient Experience: Patient Perspective

    Ambient Experience: Patient Perspective

    Downloads

    Customer Stories

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand
    ¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
    No olvide seleccionar la casilla
    Validar Cancelar

    Aviso:

    La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.