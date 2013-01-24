Ambient Experience helps hospitals create engaging environments by adding dynamic light, projection, and sound to bring comfort to an otherwise stressful time, seeking to alleviate patient anxiety.



By creating a comfortable and calming environment for patients and an efficient workspace for staff, Philips Ambient Experience for radiology enhances the quality of your care.



Validated templated room designs can help support a specific procedure for different clinical areas. Depending on the clinical requirements, budgetary constraints and project parameters, we can offer a variety of scaled Ambient Experience solutions that work best for you.



Our Ambient Experience designs are available to support the MR, CT, radiography, and interventional rooms.



Learn how we can support your radiology rooms with Ambient Experience solutions.