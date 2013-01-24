Inicio
Apnea del Sueño

DreamMapper
Toma el control del sueño

Recibe indicaciones diarias sobre tu progreso
            

Con DreamMapper podrás saber cómo has dormido y los progresos que estás haciendo. Del mismo modo, te avisará si no progresas adecuadamente y te propondrá prácticas guías para corregir el uso y alcanzar los objetivos.

Definir objetivos personalizados y hacer un seguimiento
  

Para que no pierdas la motivación durante la terapia, puedes utilizar objetivos predefinidos o crear nuevas metas que alcanzar. Automáticamente, DreamMapper realizará un seguimiento de tu progreso y te recompensará cuando hayas llegado a los objetivos marcados.

Recibe asistencia, consejos y recordatorios
 

DreamMapper te ofrece vídeos, guías y otros materiales para ayudarte a utilizar y a conservar las mascarillas de Philips Respironics y el equipo compatible con DreamMapper. Además, puedes crear recordatorios de las tareas de limpieza o sustitución del equipo.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

