The conventional treatment for uterine fibroids is surgery: hysterectomy or myomectomy. These sometimes require weeks of recovery. MR-HIFU can be delivered as outpatient procedure, has fewer side effects, and allows women to be almost fully recovered within days.





Uterine fibroid ablation is currently the most mature application of MR-HIFU. Treatment consists of several cycles of sonication and cooling, delivered by the HIFU system that is integrated in the Sonalleve patient table. During sonication, the ultrasound energy beam passes through the skin and soft tissue and ablates the focus area by heating it, leaving the skin and intermediate tissue unharmed.

This kind of non-invasive alternative to conventional treatment options is highly desired by patients. Or, as Prof. M. van den Bosch, interventional radiologist at the University Medical Center in Utrecht, the Netherlands, said: