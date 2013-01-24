Inicio
    Icono de soporte

    Asistencia clínica y recursos para el tratamiento de la COVID-19


    Soporte de acceso para productos, incluida información de desinfección y limpieza, tutoriales en vídeo y más.
    Recursos de cuidados respiratorios y ventilación
    Recursos de monitorización de pacientes y cuidados críticos
    Desinfección y limpieza, monitorización de pacientes y cuidados críticos
    Recursos de adquisición de imágenes de diagnóstico e instrucciones de limpieza
    Recursos ecográficos e instrucciones de limpieza

    covid

    Productos & servicios para el tratamiento de la COVID-19


    Explore una completa gama de productos y soluciones de servicio para el tratamiento de los pacientes con COVID-19.
    Ventilación y cuidados respiratorios
    Identificación sistemática en el domicilio y monitorización remota del paciente
    Diagnóstico por imagen
    Mantenimiento de equipos y servicios remotos
    Monitorización de pacientes y desfibrilación
    Tele-UCI y cuidados críticos remotos
    Ultrasonidos

    Diagnóstico por imagen e informática

    Se pide a los departamentos de informática que adelanten la transformación digital sanitaria a largo plazo para mitigar el crecimiento sin precedentes de datos sin estructurar; que estandaricen las plataformas informáticas y combatan las cada vez más sofisticadas amenazas cibernéticas; al mismo tiempo, estos mismos departamentos de informática deben adaptarse con rapidez al nuevo entorno que ha creado la crisis global del COVID-19 y tomar medidas encaminadas a mantener el soporte a los equipos de atención sanitaria al tiempo que se mantiene el cumplimiento normativo, la seguridad y la privacidad de los datos del paciente.
    Informática en el ámbito sanitario y recursos de asistencia sanitaria digital:
    La ciberseguridad en la edad de la atención sanitaria interconectada
    Análisis que permiten una solución táctica de problemas urgentes
    La interoperabilidad significa una mejor atención al paciente

    Productos informáticos y de adquisición de imágenes

    •  
      CX50 Ultrasound system

      CX50 POC

      Ultrasound system
      • Tecnologías premium para rendimiento probado
      • Adquisición de imágenes PureWave para pacientes técnicamente difíciles
      • SonoCT y XRES mejoran la calidad de imagen y reducen el ruido
      795076CC
      Ver producto
    •  
      Sparq Sistema de ultrasonido

      Sparq  

      Sistema de ultrasonido
      • El Modo Symplicity simplifica sus controles en el sistema
      • Interfaz dinámica intuitiva, facilita el escaneo
      • Diseño ergonómico para facilitar el uso en entornos desafiantes
      795090CC
      Ver producto
    •  
      Affiniti Sistema de ultrasonidos

      Affiniti 70

      Sistema de ultrasonidos
      • Su aliado en el día a día
      • Diseño equilibrado
      • Innovación, eficacia y calidad de imagen
      795210
      Ver producto

    Desinfección de productos de adquisición de imágenes

    Instrucciones de desinfección y limpieza DXR
    Instrucciones de desinfección y limpieza de sistemas de TC
    Programas de limpieza de RM de Philips
    Programa de desinfección y limpieza de sistemas de TGI

    Productos de adquisición avanzada de imágenes moleculares /tomografía computarizada para la COVID-19

    •  
      Familia TC Ingenuity Escáner de TC

      Familia TC Ingenuity  

      Escáner de TC
      • Consistencia entre exploraciones
      • Una familia de confianza
      • Dosis más baja con mayor calidad de imagen
      NOCTN193
      Ver producto
    •  
      Familia iCT Escáner CT

      Familia iCT  

      Escáner CT
      • Dosis menor con mayor calidad de imagen
      • Procedimientos avanzados hechos rutinarios y rápidos
      • Plataforma prueba del futuro
      NOCTN194
      Ver producto
    •  
      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ Escáner CT

      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ  

      Escáner CT
      • Calidad de imagen superior
      • DoseRight para manejo de dosis eficiente
      • Protocolos pediátricos dedicados para dosis baja
      NCTD001
      Ver producto
    •  
      IQon Spectral CT Su mundo CT, ahora a todo color

      IQon Spectral CT  

      Su mundo CT, ahora a todo color
      • Dirija su rendimiento clínico
      • Mantiene la calidad de imagen y el manejo de dosis
      • Vuélvase un líder clínico reconocido
      NOCTN284
      Ver producto
    •  
      Brilliance CT Escáner CT

      Brilliance CT Diámetro amplio

      Escáner CT
      • Exactitud de posición que ayuda a las marcas absolutas del paciente
      • Flexibilidad incluso en configuraciones de simulación complejas
      • El poder de dos
      NCTB107
      Ver producto
    •  
      Vereos El primer PET/TC digital del mundo

      Vereos PET/TC Digital

      El primer PET/TC digital del mundo
      • Detección digital para imágenes mejoradas significativamente
      • Técnica iDose⁴ para la obtención de imágenes de alta calidad a baja dosis
      • iPatient ofrece un flujo de trabajo personalizado centrado en el paciente
      882446
      Ver producto

    Productos de radiológicos de diagnóstico para la COVID-19

    •  
      DuraDiagnost Sistemas de radiografía digital

      DuraDiagnost  

      Sistemas de radiografía digital
      • Soluciones productivas
      • Consola Eleva
      • Detector portátil ligero e inalámbrico
      NOCTN279
      Ver producto
    Skyflow Plus

    Skyflow Plus

    Ver producto
    Skyplate

    Skyplate

    Ver producto

    Diagnóstico por imagen y recursos de soporte informático

    Tomografía computarizada/adquisición avanzada de imagen molecular

    Recursos clínicos

    Protocolos de TC torácica recomendados para pacientes con COVID-19

    Exploraciones de TC de acceso remoto para pacientes con COVID-19

    Apariencia de la neumonía producida por la COVID-19 en TC

    Respuesta radiológica en la COVID-19: una vista desde las trincheras por el Dr. Edward Steiner, FACR y el Dr. Gopal Punjabi

    Declaración de consenso de la RSNA (Radiological Society of North America) para la TC en COVID-19

    Limpieza y desinfección

    Sistemas de TC

    Sistemas PET/CT, SPECT/CT y SPECT
    Rayos X para diagnóstico

    Tutoriales de IntelliVue MX40

    MobileDiagnost wDR de Philips en el ámbito de la COVID-19

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR: sistema de radiología digital portátil

    Limpieza y desinfección

    Instrucciones de desinfección y limpieza DXR
    Resonancia magnética

    Tutoriales en vídeo

    Programas de limpieza de RM de Philips

    Limpieza y desinfección

    Programas de limpieza de RM de Philips
    Terapia guiada por imagen

    Limpieza y desinfección

    Programa de desinfección y limpieza de sistemas de TGI
    Otros recursos de adquisición de imágenes

    Materiales de inicio

    Twitter del punto de cuidados de Philips

    Lista N de desinfectantes de la EPA

    Estamos con usted

    organizado

    Organizado para ayudar

     
    Coordinamos nuestros recursos y capacidades para poder suministrar sistemas de cuidados que cuenten con un acceso rápido a soluciones médicas y de información con el objeto de cubrir las necesidades de cuidado de los pacientes.
    adaptación

    Adaptación activa

     
    Adaptamos y mejoramos nuestros productos y tecnologías para ayudar a abordar las complejidades de la enfermedad, los grupos de pacientes y las condiciones de la atención.
    conexiones

    Creando conexiones

     
    Sacamos el máximo partido de nuestra infraestructura y plataformas para conectar a los equipos sanitarios y ayudar a que los sistemas de cuidados se comuniquen de la manera más eficaz posible durante las fases de preparación, respuesta y recuperación.

