Alice Sistema portátil de diagnóstico del sueño

Alice PDx

Sistema portátil de diagnóstico del sueño

El dispositivo portátil de registro de diagnóstico Alice PDx está diseñado para la monitorización, el seguimiento y el diagnóstico de la apnea obstructiva del sueño en los estudios de trastornos del sueño y polisomnografías. Los pacientes pueden someterse a las pruebas en el hospital o en casa.

Granador del premio MDEA

El premio MDEA confirma la excelencia del diseño

El sistema portátil de diagnóstico del sueño Alice PDx obtuvo el premio a la excelencia en el diseño de productos médicos 2010 (Medical Design Excellence Awards, MDEA) en la categoría de dispositivos hospitalarios generales y productos terapéuticos. Este galardón se otorga en reconocimiento a las funciones que mejoran los beneficios para los pacientes. Alice PDx es un dispositivo de sencilla configuración para el paciente, y le permite utilizarlo desde la comodidad y privacidad de su hogar.
Etiquetas codificadas por colores

Etiquetas codificadas por colores para minimizar la repetición de pruebas

Las etiquetas codificadas por colores situadas alrededor del dispositivo señalan la ubicación de las distintas derivaciones del sensor. En la pantalla solo se indican los sensores que deben conectarse. La información del sensor y los indicadores ayudan al paciente al ubicar los sensores correctamente, así como a reducir la necesidad de repetir la prueba por errores de aplicación.
Indicador de estudio correcto

Indicador de estudio correcto simplifica la recopilación de datos

El indicador de estudio correcto (IEC) muestra la cantidad de datos de buena calidad en incrementos del 25% de forma visual en la pantalla de Alice PDx. De este modo, el paciente que ha utilizado Alice PDx puede comunicar fácilmente la información al profesional sanitario para que este decida si es necesario repetir el estudio. El profesional sanitario puede ayudar al paciente a repetir el estudio, lo que reduce potencialmente la cantidad de datos de estudio insuficientes y la necesidad de repetirlos.
Guía de referencia de la aplicación del sensor

Guía de referencia para la aplicación de los sensores

El dispositivo incluye un práctico diagrama codificado por colores y con instrucciones detalladas que guía al paciente por el proceso de aplicación correspondiente.
ECG y ExG Yokes opcionales

ECG y ExG Yokes opcionales para obtener más información

El dispositivo Alice PDx es compatible con ECG de una, seis o siete derivaciones. ECG Yoke opcional ofrece ECG de tres derivaciones que ayuda a evaluar el síndrome de apnea obstructiva del sueño en pacientes con comorbilidades cardiacas. El ExG Yoke opcional proporciona trece puntos de entrada para una aplicación de nivel dos que permite realizar análisis avanzados del sueño.
Registro de varias noches

Registro de varias noches que simplifica el uso

Con una tarjeta de memoria SD y batería suficiente para dos o tres noches, si lo necesita el dispositivo Alice PDx puede registrar la información de varias noches. Además, Alice PDx se puede configurar para iniciar y detener el registro de forma automática y así minimiza el riesgo de que al paciente se le olvide hacerlo.
Aplicación de software única

Aplicación de software única que optimiza la recopilación de datos

Alice PDx se puede conectar directamente a un ordenador con la reconocida aplicación de software Alice Sleepware, que muestra la información en tiempo real o de registros anteriores con una resolución acorde con las especificaciones del hardware del ordenador. Una aplicación de software única para realizar pruebas portátiles o de laboratorio.

