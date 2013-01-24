Buscar términos
El dispositivo portátil de registro de diagnóstico Alice PDx está diseñado para la monitorización, el seguimiento y el diagnóstico de la apnea obstructiva del sueño en los estudios de trastornos del sueño y polisomnografías. Los pacientes pueden someterse a las pruebas en el hospital o en casa.
El premio MDEA confirma la excelencia del diseño
Etiquetas codificadas por colores para minimizar la repetición de pruebas
Indicador de estudio correcto simplifica la recopilación de datos
Guía de referencia para la aplicación de los sensores
ECG y ExG Yokes opcionales para obtener más información
Registro de varias noches que simplifica el uso
Aplicación de software única que optimiza la recopilación de datos
