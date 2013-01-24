|Dimensiones
|Peso:
|Nivel de sonido:
|Consumo eléctrico:
|Tipo de botella:
|Tiempo de llenado normal:
-
M6* (2,000 PSI), 1 hr 5 min
MB08* (3,000 PSI), 1 hr 45 min
|Tiempo normal de uso (4,5:1 CSR, ajuste de 2 a 20 respiraciones por minuto):
-
M6* (2,000 PSI), 5 hr 33 min
MB08* (3,000 PSI), 8 hr 40 min
|Tipo de regulador/OCD:
|Flujo del paciente durante llenado:
|Concentradores compatibles
-
EverFlo, EverFlo Q, M600, and M605, and M10
|Concentración de oxígeno:
|
|Humedad de almacenamiento/transporte:
|
|Artículo
|Estación UltraFill 120 V EE. UU./Canadá
|Sistema UltraFill con 2 botellas (2000 psi) y 1 bolsa para botella, 120 V EE. UU./Canadá (disponibles botellas de 3000 por un cargo adicional)
|EverFlo 120 V EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
|EverFlo 120 V OPI EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
|EverFlo Q 120 V EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
|EverFlo Q 120 V OPI EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
|Millennium 120 V EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
|Millennium 120 V OPI EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
|Botella UltraFill M6, EE. UU., 2000 psi*
|Botella UltraFill MB08, EE. UU., 3000 psi*
