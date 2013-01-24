Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio
UltraFill Sistema UltraFill de oxígeno en domicilio

UltraFill

Sistema UltraFill de oxígeno en domicilio

UltraFill es un avanzado sistema de oxígeno en domicilio que combina un concentrador de oxígeno fijo, una estación de llenado y botellas de 3000 psi de alta capacidad para satisfacer las necesidades de una amplia variedad de pacientes que requieren oxígeno, incluidos los que son muy activos o requieren un flujo continuo de oxígeno. UltraFill también tiene en cuenta las necesidades de los profesionales de atención domiciliaria con funciones destinadas a ahorrar costes mediante el inventario existente y la reducción de los costes operativos.

Especificaciones

Especificaciones del sistema
Dimensiones
  • (L x An x Al): 229 x 508 x 648 mm (9 x 20 x 25,5 in)
Peso:
  • 20,4 kg (45 lb)
Nivel de sonido:
  • 44 dBA
Consumo eléctrico:
  • 110 vatios
Tipo de botella:
  • 2000 y 3000 psi*
Tiempo de llenado normal:
  • M6* (2,000 PSI), 1 hr 5 min MB08* (3,000 PSI), 1 hr 45 min
Tiempo normal de uso (4,5:1 CSR, ajuste de 2 a 20 respiraciones por minuto):
  • M6* (2,000 PSI), 5 hr 33 min MB08* (3,000 PSI), 8 hr 40 min
Tipo de regulador/OCD:
  • conexión CGA-870
Flujo del paciente durante llenado:
  • hasta 3 l/m con EverFlo, M600 y M605 Hasta 7 l/m con Millennium M10
Concentradores compatibles
  • EverFlo, EverFlo Q, M600, and M605, and M10
Concentración de oxígeno:
  • 93% (+/- 3%)
Humedad de almacenamiento/transporte:
  • de 15 a 95% sin condensació
Artículo
  • Estación UltraFill 120 V EE. UU./Canadá
Estación UltraFill 120 V EE. UU./Canadá
  • 1057100
Sistema UltraFill con 2 botellas (2000 psi) y 1 bolsa para botella, 120 V EE. UU./Canadá (disponibles botellas de 3000 por un cargo adicional)
  • 1057101
EverFlo 120 V EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
  • 1039362
EverFlo 120 V OPI EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
  • 1039363
EverFlo Q 120 V EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
  • 1039365
EverFlo Q 120 V OPI EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
  • 1039364
Millennium 120 V EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
  • M10600-10
Millennium 120 V OPI EE. UU./Canadá, Transfill
  • M10605-10
Botella UltraFill M6, EE. UU., 2000 psi*
  • 1065706
Botella UltraFill MB08, EE. UU., 3000 psi*
  • 1065715
AccesoriosArtículo
Chad Therapeutics, Bonsai
  • 1065697
Chad Therapeutics, regulador pediátrico 3100
  • 1065698
Chad Therapeutics, regulador 4800
  • 1065699
Chad Therapeutics, regulador 3100
  • 1065700
Bolsa pequeña para botella (M9/MC13)
  • 1065701
Bolsa mediana para botella (M4/M6/MB08)
  • 1065702
Bolsa grande para botella (MD15/MD22)
  • 1065703
Carro para botella (MD15/ME24/MD22/ME36)
  • 1065724
Tubos para transferencia UltraFill
  • 1065696
Manual del usuario de UltraFill
  • 1065704
  • *When filling, 3 LPM of oxygen is available with a 5 liter concentrator (EverFlo and Milennium) and up to 7 LPM is available with a 10 liter concentrator (Milennium M10).
  • **For a complete listing of all UltraFill 2,000 and 3,000 PSI oxygen cylinders and specifications, consult the UltraFill user manual.
  • ***Duration utilizing the Chad Therapeutic Bonsai conserving device at a setting of 2, breath rate of 20 BPM. Conserving ratio of 4.5:1

