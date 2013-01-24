As a surgeon, you need high-quality information to help you perform an increasing number of challenging interventions. Our Diamond Select Veradius mobile C-arm gives you the image quality, ease of use, and dose management features you need.
Orthopedic imaging - high contrast and distortion-free
Visualize complex bone structures, guide screw placement, and perform a wide range of other orthopedic procedures, with undistorted, high contrast images provided by our advanced Flat Detector.
Cardiovascular imaging
Cardiovascular imaging - superb contrast and consistency
Our second generation Flat Detector system provides high quality fluoroscopy, DSA runs, and roadmap guidance to support cardiac and vascular surgeons in performing the most challenging procedures. From pacemaker lead insertions to abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, the Trixell Flat Detector delivers consistent edge-to-edge image quality and superb contrast resolution to support critical decision making. Advanced vascular software guides you step-by-step through your vascular case, helping you easily control imaging with the foot switch and handheld remote control.
Powerful system
Powerful system can image a wide range of patients
Veradius Neo delivers enough power to image large patients with outstanding images.
Radiation dose management
Radiation dose management features enhance dose efficiency
Veradius Neo is equipped with a full range of radiation dose management features such as beam filters, a monoblock design for sharp pulses, and a removable grid. This provides excellent dose efficiency.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like- new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
