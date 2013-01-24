Inicio
HeartStart FR3 Desfibrilador externo automático

HeartStart FR3

Desfibrilador externo automático

El HeartStart FR3 es el mejor DEA profesional de Philips con características avanzadas para el profesional.

Caracteristicas
Electrodos SMART III

Electrodos SMART III

Los electrodos preconectados (despegar y colocar) vienen sin bolsa para así reducir el tiempo de puesta en funcionamiento.
SMART RCP

SMART RCP

Guía a la medida del paciente para lograr el tratamiento inicial más adecuado – RCP o desfibrilación – aun para ritmos desfibrilables
Plataforma actualizable

Plataforma actualizable

Aproveche las actualizaciones disponibles para disfrutar de los nuevos avances de Philips ahora y en el futuro.
Pequeño y ligero

Fácil de manejar en espacios reducidos

La función Quick Shock reduce el tiempo de pausa entre compresiones durante la RCP y la administración de la descarga
Soluciones de gestión de datos

Soluciones de gestión de datos

Contribuye al sustento de una cultura de la excelencia y la mejora permanente
Pruebas sólidas

Pruebas sólidas

Prueba de compresión a 1100 libras (499 kg) y protección contra el polvo y el agua a presión (IP 55).
Función Quick Shock

Función Quick Shock

Reducción del tiempo de pausa entre compresiones durante la RCP y la administración de la descarga
Llave pediátrica para lactante/niño

Llave pediátrica para lactante/niño

La llave pediátrica para lactante/niño permite reducir el nivel de energía de forma automática y aplicar los protocolos de RCP configurados para lactantes y niños.
Cumple la normativa Military standard...

Cumple la normativa Military standards

Verificado conforme rigurosas normas militares y ajustado a la certificación AWR de la Armada de los Estados Unidos.
  • Si no utiliza Philips HeartStart FR3 con la maleta opcional, con la función de encendido automático, presione el botón "On/Off" de encendido/apagado para encender el FR3.
  • Registro de datos en Philips Healthcare

