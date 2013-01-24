Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

HeartStart FR3 Desfibrilador externo automático

HeartStart FR3

Desfibrilador externo automático

Buscar productos similares

El HeartStart FR3 es el mejor DEA profesional de Philips con características avanzadas para el profesional.

Contáctenos
  • Si no utiliza Philips HeartStart FR3 con la maleta opcional, con la función de encendido automático, presione el botón "On/Off" de encendido/apagado para encender el FR3.
  • Registro de datos en Philips Healthcare

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand