Con flujos de trabajo coherentes entre las distintas aplicaciones, IntelliSpace Portal 11 se ha diseñado para ayudarle a optimizar el rendimiento y a incrementar la productividad.
Diseñado para favorecer la fiabilidad del diagnóstico
Acceda a sus datos cuando los necesite
Mejore la protección de datos en toda la organización
En esencia, IntelliSpace Portal es como una navaja suiza. Combina muchos instrumentos útiles y de gran calidad en uno solo, lo cual es divertido; además, está diseñado de forma que puedo usarlo en cualquier lugar donde me encuentre”.
- Dr. Heinz Ossen, St. Antonius Hospital, Eschweiler, Alemania
La gran ventaja que le vemos es que los resultados –en otras palabras, el tiempo de respuesta hasta que los profesionales sanitarios obtienen los informes finales– tardan menos que antes”.
- Dr. Daniel Boll, Duke University Health System, Durham, EE. UU.
Los resultados de postprocesamiento son rápidos y se pueden presentar fácilmente. Y lo que es más, IntelliSpace Portal funciona con rapidez y estabilidad al tiempo que resulta fácil de usar”.
- Dr. Roland Scheck, Hospital Agatharied, Hausham, Alemania
Todo lo tenemos en IntelliSpace Portal, por lo que, incluso en una trepidante sesión quirúrgica, puedo manipular la imagen in situ para mostrar una vista específica de algo en una situación en tiempo real”.
- Dra. Dianna Bardo, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Phoenix, EE. UU.
