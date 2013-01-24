Inicio
IntelliSpace Portal 11 Un solo entorno de trabajo, una solución avanzada para adquisición de imágenes

Un solo entorno de trabajo, una solución avanzada para adquisición de imágenes

Con flujos de trabajo coherentes entre las distintas aplicaciones, IntelliSpace Portal 11 se ha diseñado para ayudarle a optimizar el rendimiento y a incrementar la productividad.

Caracteristicas
Diseñado para favorecer la fiabilidad del diagnóstico

Conjunto completo de aplicaciones clínicas dirigidas a satisfacer sus necesidades clínicas, en una plataforma que se actualiza constantemente.
Acceda a sus datos cuando los necesite

Desde la adquisición de exploraciones hasta el análisis avanzado, Philips ofrece una gama completa de soluciones y servicios para su flujo de trabajo de radiología en toda la organización y mucho más.
Mejore la protección de datos en toda la organización

Un acceso seguro a los datos y herramientas de imágenes que necesita en su actividad diaria. Un solo proveedor, un contrato de mantenimiento para mayor simplificación.

Descubra la nueva tecnología de adquisición de imágenes avanzada

Philips Intellispace Portal
En un mundo con gran volumen de datos y casos de pacientes cada vez más complejos, crecen las exigencias clínicas en el ámbito de las imágenes. Philips ofrece una solución unificada de visualización avanzada que aporta grandes ventajas y sitúa al paciente en el centro de todo el proceso.
Rediseño de la visualización avanzada en la organización sin comprometer la calidad


Con el nuevo zero footprint viewer* puede consultar sus resultados online, en cualquier sitio, con funcionalidades punto a punto en tiempo real. Una solución personalizada para pasar fácilmente de un servicio a la red de toda la organización.

Haga clic en las siguientes áreas clínicas para obtener detalles de cada especialidad.

Cardiología
Oncología
Neurología

  • CT Calcium Scoring

    Segmentación 3D del calcio con un solo clic

    Cuantifica rápidamente las calcificaciones de las arterias coronarias e incluye la de la masa, escala Agatston y del estudio MESA. Le permite distribuir informes personalizables y automáticos de forma electrónica y en papel.
    CT Calcium Scoring

  • CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis

    Permite la extracción y la visualización del árbol coronario completo

    La aplicación se basa en una segmentación automática del corazón completo mediante un modelo 3D y en una segmentación de las arterias coronarias sin ningún clic. De esta forma, es posible extraer y visualizar de forma automática el árbol coronario completo.
    CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis

  • Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis

    Completa planificación del análisis vascular

    Esta aplicación se ha diseñado para examinar y cuantificar los diferentes tipos de lesiones vasculares de las exploraciones por TAC y RM. Admite diferentes modos de inspección visual, con lo que le permite etiquetar diferentes lesiones vasculares y, además, le ayuda a desplazarse por varios resultados.
    Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis

    • CT Brain Perfusion*

      Identifique áreas con hipoperfusión en accidentes cerebrovasculares en fase aguda

      Calcula y muestra varias representaciones cuantitativas en color y proporciona mapas de resumen con flujo sanguíneo reducido que ofrecen valiosa información médica en pacientes con accidente cerebrovascular en fase aguda para así ayudar con la planificación del tratamiento.
      *La aplicación Brain Perfusion está pendiente de la aprobación 510(k) y no está disponible para su venta en EE. UU.
      CT Brain Perfusion

    • MR Longitudinal Brain Imaging (LoBI)

      Obtenga una vista optimizada del órgano más complejo del cuerpo

      MR Longitudinal Brain Imaging facilita la evaluación de trastornos neurológicos en seguimiento con exploraciones cerebrales en serie para controlar el estado y la evolución de la enfermedad.
      MR Longitudinal Brain Imaging (LoBI)

    • MR T2* (Neuro) Perfusion

      Revisión de la viabilidad de la perfusión en el tejido cerebral

      Diseñado para valorar la perfusión cerebral y ayudar en la evaluación del accidente cerebrovascular y el seguimiento de otras enfermedades. También incluye la visualización y el análisis cuantitativo de la discrepancia de la perfusión/difusión en caso de accidente cerebrovascular en fase aguda.
      MR T2* (Neuro) Perfusion

      • Mirada NM Viewer*

        Mejora de la experiencia de usuario en lecturas de MN con una solución de visualización líder en MN

        Se ha diseñado para superar las dificultades clínicas y mejorar la productividad a la hora de visualizar imágenes planares y de PET\CT, SPECT o SPECT\CT.
        *Aplicación de otro fabricante, marca comercial de Mirada Medical.
        Mirada NM Viewer

      • MR Liver Health

        Simplifique su flujo de trabajo con el cálculo automatizado del volumen del hígado completo

        MR Liver Health ofrece información global del hígado a partir de imágenes mDIXON en RM, incluidos el volumen, la fracción de grasa y parámetros de T2* y R2* del hígado completo o de regiones de interés de forma automática y no invasiva.
        imagen clínica de mr liver health

      • 3D Modeling*

        Flujo de trabajo de modelado optimizado para impresión 3D

        IntelliSpace Portal incorpora una aplicación específica de modelado 3D para crear y exportar modelos 3D. Un entorno de segmentación integrado incluye las herramientas de segmentación en un mismo lugar para simplificar el flujo de trabajo.
        *En EE. UU., los modelos 3D no están indicados para uso diagnóstico.
        3D Modeling

        Sepa qué dicen nuestros clientes

        • En esencia, IntelliSpace Portal es como una navaja suiza. Combina muchos instrumentos útiles y de gran calidad en uno solo, lo cual es divertido; además, está diseñado de forma que puedo usarlo en cualquier lugar donde me encuentre”.

          - Dr. Heinz Ossen, St. Antonius Hospital, Eschweiler, Alemania

        • La gran ventaja que le vemos es que los resultados –en otras palabras, el tiempo de respuesta hasta que los profesionales sanitarios obtienen los informes finales– tardan menos que antes”.

          - Dr. Daniel Boll, Duke University Health System, Durham, EE. UU.

        • Los resultados de postprocesamiento son rápidos y se pueden presentar fácilmente. Y lo que es más, IntelliSpace Portal funciona con rapidez y estabilidad al tiempo que resulta fácil de usar”. 

          - Dr. Roland Scheck, Hospital Agatharied, Hausham, Alemania

        • Todo lo tenemos en IntelliSpace Portal, por lo que, incluso en una trepidante sesión quirúrgica, puedo manipular la imagen in situ para mostrar una vista específica de algo en una situación en tiempo real”.

          - Dra. Dianna Bardo, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Phoenix, EE. UU.

          Evolución continua y servicios


          Diseñados para ofrecer flexibilidad, nuestros contratos de mantenimiento le permiten elegir entre diferentes opciones de mantenimiento que se ajustan a sus capacidades internas, y le ayuda a cumplir sus objetivos económicos, operativos y clínicos.

          Rightfit VA

          Contratos de servicio de mantenimiento flexibles
          • Contratos de mantenimiento flexibles y personalizables.
          • Últimas innovaciones tecnológicas que mantienen los sistemas actualizados.
          • Disponibilidad, rendimiento y productividad elevados.
          SmartPath VA

          Programa de actualización de estación de trabajo y modalidad
          • Entregue su estación de trabajo Philips actual y transfiera las licencias de aplicación a IntelliSpace Portal.
          • Experimente una capacidad de aplicación mejorada.
          • Obtenga las últimas aplicaciones con nuevas mejoras clínicas.
          • *El tamaño reducido no está previsto para su uso en revisión diagnóstica.

