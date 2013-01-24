Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

WeeSpecs Phototherapy mask

WeeSpecs Supreme

Phototherapy mask

Buscar productos similares

WeeSpecs Supreme combines innovative materials and exceptional light-blocking capabilities to produce a cutting edge phototherapy mask designed to fit even the smallest babies.

Contáctenos

Galería media

Caracteristicas
Diseño exclusivo

Diseño exclusivo que ofrece una protección excelente

La máscara de fototerapia WeeSpecs Supreme tiene un diseño de gafas que se adapta a la cara del paciente, y su tejido oscuro bloquea la luz sin ejercer presión sobre los ojos.
Espuma suave y transpirable

Espuma suave y transpirable

WeeSpecs se mantiene en su sitio gracias a su capa de espuma transpirable y resistente al deslizamiento, que ayuda a reducir el movimiento de la máscara en la cara del bebé.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.