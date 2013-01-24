Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio
Ventilador BiPAP A40 EFL El primer ventilador no invasivo BiPAP para la EPOC*,**

Ventilador BiPAP A40 EFL

El primer ventilador no invasivo BiPAP para la EPOC*,**

La limitación del flujo espiratorio (LFE) afecta a muchos pacientes con EPOC moderada o grave y puede causar hipercapnia, sobre todo durante las exacerbaciones. BiPAP A40 EFL es la primera y única terapia de la EPOC con ventilación no invasiva diseñada para eliminar la LFE en pacientes con EPOC con hipercapnia*.

Caracteristicas
Cribado sencillo
Identifique la LFE en pacientes con EPOC hipercápnica en el centro de salud

Identifique la LFE en pacientes con EPOC hipercápnica en el centro de salud

El screening de LFE (limitación del flujo espiratorio) del BiPAP A40 EFL constituye una manera sencilla, cómoda y no invasiva de detectar la LFE en pacientes con EPOC en el centro de salud. Es el único método de ventilación que identifica la LFE durante la respiración en reposo y es más preciso que cualquier otro método alternativo, por lo que le permite diagnosticar la LFE en todos los pacientes con EPOC con hipercapnia.*.**.****
Detección de la LFE en cada respiración
Terapia puntual y específica

Terapia puntual y específica

Identifique a los pacientes de EPOC hipercápnicos con EFL e intervenga con una terapia dirigida de manera oportuna. Esto puede ayudarle a guiar a los pacientes hacia un tratamiento sostenible.
Ajuste automático de cada respiración
Reducción del esfuerzo respiratorio

Reducción del esfuerzo respiratorio

BiPAP A40 EFL ayuda a los neumólogos a mejorar el el intercambio de gases, disminuir la asincronía paciente-ventilador*** y estabilizar las vías respiratorias inferiores mediante el ajuste dinámico y automático de la terapia a la presión espiratoria óptima (EPAP). Esto ayuda a la adherencia y a que los pacientes pueden recibir una terapia cómoda y sostenible en casa.
Terapia de presión óptima
Admite el cumplimiento a largo plazo

Admite el cumplimiento a largo plazo

BiPAP A40 EFL configura automáticamente los ajustes de prescripción al EPAP más bajo posible.*** Esto ayuda a mejorar el cumplimiento terapéutico y permite que los pacientes reciban un tratamiento cómodo y sostenible en casa.
Agilización del diagnóstico
Mejora y coordina la atención

Mejora y coordina la atención

BiPAP A40 EFL se integra automáticamente con los sistemas de diagnóstico doméstico y del laboratorio del sueño, así como con la plataforma Philips Respironics Care Orchestrator. La colaboración resultante puede conducir a decisiones clínicas informadas que elevan la calidad de la atención a nuevos niveles. Proporciona los datos del paciente directamente desde el dispositivo a su punto de atención y a los equipos de atención de gestión de pacientes.**** La colaboración resultante puede conducir a decisiones clínicas informadas que elevan la calidad de la atención a nuevos niveles.
Siempre conectado
Monitorización y gestión de la terapia de forma remota

Monitorización y gestión de la terapia de forma remota

BiPAP A40 EFL se conecta a Philips Care Orchestrator para permitir una gestión de pacientes más eficaz y personalizada. Convierte los datos longitudinales en información práctica y permite a los profesionales sanitarios priorizar las intervenciones y que su equipo anticipe y resuelva la mayoría de las preocupaciones de los pacientes de forma remota. Con Care Orchestrator, tendrá en sus manos más información sobre el tratamiento.
Gestión visual de las fugas
Gestión visual de las fugas

Gestión visual de las fugas

El BiPAP A40 EFL ofrece a los médicos y a los pacientes la capacidad de comprender la calidad de la fuga total del circuito para ayudar en el ajuste inicial de la mascarilla y en la configuración del circuito, así brinda a los pacientes la confianza de que su circuito y su mascarilla le están entregando su terapia personalizada.
¿Quiere saber qué significa cuando los productos están certificados para las regulaciones de dispositivos médicos de la Unión Europea (EU MDR)?
Especificaciones

Prescription guidelines
Prescription guidelines
Flujo bajo de O2
  • 15 l/min a una presión máxima de 10 psi
Tiempo inspiratorio
  • 0,5 a 3 s
Tipo de disparo inspiratorio
  • Auto-Trak, Auto-Trak Sensitivity, activación del flujo
Presión (mín. a máx.)
  • 4 a 40 cmH2O
Modos del BiPAP A40 EFL
  • C, S, S/T, PC (no invasivo)
Frecuencia respiratoria
  • 0 a 40 lpm (modo PC y S/T), 4 a 40 lpm (modo T)
Dimensiones
  • 22.23 cm W x 18.42 cm L x 10.80 cm H, (8.75” W x 7.25” L x 4.25” H)
Humidificación
  • SystemOne integrado: calefactable o tubo calefactable
Funciones de ventilación
  • AVAPS, gestión automatizada de la vías aéreas, ExpiraFlow
Alarmas configurables
  • Desconexión de circuito, apnea, TV baja, ventilación por minuto baja, frecuencia respiratoria alta
Device specifications
Device specifications
Oído
  • Menos de 30 dBA a 10 cmH2O
Fuente de alimentación de CA
  • 100 a 240 VCA, 50/60 Hz, 1,2 A
Para obtener una lista completa de especificaciones
  • Póngase en contacto con su representante local o consulte el manual del usuario
Peso
  • Aproximadamente 2 kg (4,4 lb)
Fuente de alimentación de CC
  • 24 VCC, 4,2 A (fuente de alimentación); 12 VCC, 5,0 A (batería externa)
