Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

HeartStart Instructor de uso de AED

HeartStart Instructor OnSite (HS1)

Instructor de uso de AED

Buscar productos similares

Haga el aprendizaje más fácil y más satisfactorio para cada voluntario de respuesta inmediata con el instructor HeartStart OnSite (HS1).

Contáctenos

Especificaciones

Especificaciones del producto
Especificaciones del producto
Dimensiones
  • 2,8" H x 8,3" W x 8,3" D pulgada
Peso
  • 2 lbs. con baterías
Contenidos del kit
  • El instructor HeartStart incluye un estuche de transporte de nylon, un conjunto de almohadillas de entrenamiento para adulto y una tira adaptadora externa para maniquí para uso con maniquís estándar.
Baterías
  • Celdas 4 AA
Guiones de capacitación
  • Ocho guías preconfiguradas con base en escenarios comunes de capacitación

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.