El instructor HeartStart incluye un estuche de transporte de nylon, un conjunto de almohadillas de entrenamiento para adulto y una tira adaptadora externa para maniquí para uso con maniquís estándar.
Baterías
Celdas 4 AA
Guiones de capacitación
Ocho guías preconfiguradas con base en escenarios comunes de capacitación
