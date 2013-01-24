Upgrade your existing equipment with Philips SmartPath so you can continue to offer outstanding image quality and low dose. Learn more
El diámetro amplio de Brilliance CT proporciona excelencia clínica en oncología de radiación, con un diseño del sistema y flujo de trabajo personalizado para la simulación CT. Además, este CT con orificio grande ofrece flexibilidad al realizar procedimientos de radiología y CT de intervención.
Exactitud de posición que ayuda a las marcas absolutas del paciente
Flexibilidad incluso en configuraciones de simulación complejas
El poder de dos
Manejo de movimiento 4D CT
Herramientas de simulación CT para marcado eficiente y preciso del paciente en la consola
Uniformidad entre escaneos
