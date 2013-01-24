Inicio
Brilliance CT Escáner CT

Brilliance CT Diámetro amplio

Escáner CT

El diámetro amplio de Brilliance CT proporciona excelencia clínica en oncología de radiación, con un diseño del sistema y flujo de trabajo personalizado para la simulación CT. Además, este CT con orificio grande ofrece flexibilidad al realizar procedimientos de radiología y CT de intervención.

Caracteristicas
Parte superior de la mesa con colchón... || Accuracy

Exactitud de posición que ayuda a las marcas absolutas del paciente

Este sistema cuenta con un campo de visión de escaneo verdadero (SFOV) de 60 cm que proporciona integridad HU uniforme a lo largo del FOV y se ajusta a la circunferencia de la mayoría de los pacientes. Proporciona una exactitud de posicionamiento espacial de menos de 2 mm entre el plano de imagen CT y el plano de marca láser para apoyar la exactitud de la posición. Esto cumple con los lineamientos AAPM TG 66.
Apertura del paciente de 85 cm || Patient positioning

Flexibilidad incluso en configuraciones de simulación complejas

Una apertura de paciente grande puede reducir el tiempo de configuración durante la manipulación del paciente y la configuración al proporcionar una flexibilidad aumentada cuando se coloca al paciente.
iDose⁴ y OMAR || Imaging performance

El poder de dos

O-MAR reduce los artefactos ocasionados por implantes ortopédicos grandes. iDose4 mejora la calidad de imagen a través de la reducción de ruido y mejoras en la resolución espacial. Juntos producen una calidad alta de imagen con artefactos reducidos.
Kit de herramientas pulmonares para o... || Radiation Oncology Workflow

Manejo de movimiento 4D CT

El kit de herramientas pulmonar para oncología proporciona flexibilidad para cumplir con sus necesidades clínicas al ofrecer tres modos de adquisición, así como métodos de intervalos de amplitud y fase con el fin de evaluar el movimiento de objetivos y órganos y ayudar en las decisiones clínicas sin importar la posición del paciente y la aplicación del tratamiento cerrado.
Tumor LOC || Radiation Oncology Workflow

Herramientas de simulación CT para marcado eficiente y preciso del paciente en la consola

La aplicación Tumor LOC proporciona las herramientas para realizar la localización isocéntrica del marcado del paciente y simulaciones rápidas para productividad aumentada y flujo de trabajo de oncología de radiación mejorada.
Uniformidad entre escaneos || Radiation Oncology Workflow

Uniformidad entre escaneos

Philips iPatient es una plataforma avanzada que lo pone en control de su sisteam CT ahora, mientras lo prepara para los desafíos de mañana. Esto le permite planear los resultados, no la adquisición. También le proporciona confianza y uniformidad 24/7.

  • * Calidad mejorada de imagen según lo definido en las mejoras de resolución de espacio /o reducción de ruido como se registra en estudios con fantoma.

