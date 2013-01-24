Inicio
MX16ᴱᵛᵒ - DS CT scanner

MX16ᴱᵛᵒ - DS

CT scanner

Philips MX16ᴱᵛᵒ CT scanner is evolving the way that clinicians are able to care for patients by offering them exceptional image quality with low dose, high patient throughput, and attractive total cost of ownership.

Caracteristicas
Superb image quality || KBA1

Superb image quality

Philips exclusive EVOEye algorithm allows for excellent image quality with reduced noise. Its 1024 matrix enables high resolution scanning, while EVOEye enhances low contrast resolution.
Wide application range || KBA1

Wide application range increases utilization

The MX16ᴱᵛᵒ is excellent for all routine radiology procedures and many specialized procedures such as neurological studies, vascular studies, bone mineral analysis, dental planning, and virtual colonoscopy.
DoseRight || KBA1

DoseRight for efficient dose management

The DoseRight Automatic Current Selection manages the dose for each patient based on the planned scan. DoseRight Dose Modulation automatically controls tube current to increase and decrease the signal as necessary to maintain constant image noise while managing dose.
Attractive total cost || KBA1

Attractive total cost of ownership via high throughput and longer tube life

The MX16ᴱᵛᵒ offers a longer tube life than any other 16-slice scanner in its class. It also offers the widest detector coverage in non-cardiac CT scanning, high pitch at high quality with the ASTR algorithm, and fast reconstruction speeds of up to 20 ips so you can increase patient throughput each day with diagnostic confidence.
Refurbishment process || KBA1

Refurbishment process provides like- new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Compact footprint || KBA1

Compact footprint for cost-effective installation

This compact system has similar siting requirements to most existing 1-, 2-, and 4-slice scanner rooms, and is designed for fast, simplified, cost-effective installation.

