Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

2D Perfusion Adquisición de imágenes de perfusión en intervenciones angiográficas

2D Perfusion

Adquisición de imágenes de perfusión en intervenciones angiográficas

Buscar productos similares

Nuestra adquisición de imágenes en tiempo real 2D Perfusion está diseñada para ofrecer más información sobre la perfusión de los tejidos durante intervenciones endovasculares, neurológicas y oncológicas. Puede ayudarle a intentar restaurar la permeabilidad de los vasos, superar una isquemia o una función orgánica afectada, o mientras emboliza tumores.

Contáctenos

Galería media

Caracteristicas
Imágenes de perfusión
Adquisición de imágenes de perfusión en intervenciones angiográficas

Adquisición de imágenes de perfusión en intervenciones angiográficas

Nuestra adquisición de imágenes en tiempo real 2D Perfusion está diseñada para ofrecer más información sobre la perfusión de los tejidos durante intervenciones endovasculares, neurológicas y oncológicas. Puede ayudarle a intentar restaurar la permeabilidad de los vasos, superar una isquemia, una función orgánica afectada o mientras emboliza tumores.Ayuda a los profesionales a identificar la gravedad del estado de un paciente antes de la intervención y a comprobar inmediatamente después si el tratamiento se ha completado correctamente y los efectos del mismo.
Alta definición
Visualizaciones en alta definición

Visualizaciones en alta definición

Poder hacer un seguimiento preciso de la absorción del contraste en los vasos sanguíneos cuando se revasculariza o emboliza una arteria es fundamental cuando se evalúa la efectividad de un procedimiento intervencionista. Nuestro software 2D Perfusion es una herramienta intervencionista que visualiza el flujo de contraste a través de los vasos y la mejora del parénquima del órgano con el paso del tiempo en una imagen 2D en color. Estas visualizaciones de alta definición están basadas en protocolos de adquisición DSA (angiografía por sustracción digital) específicos por región anatómica, que muestran vasos sanguíneos y la mejora del parénquima con un alto grado de especificidad.
Información instantánea sobre perfusión
Información instantánea sobre perfusión durante los procedimientos

Información instantánea sobre perfusión durante los procedimientos

2D Perfusion solo necesita una inyección de contraste y una DSA para funcionar y obtener información relevante de la perfusión de órganos y vasos en la sala intervencionista. Al comparar las imágenes anteriores y posteriores al procedimiento, los profesionales pueden identificar con facilidad las diferencias de perfusión en las imágenes en color. Esto permite al profesional verificar si se ha logrado alcanzar el nivel de perfusión necesario.
Neuro
Neurorradiología

Neurorradiología

Visualice los cambios de perfusión en el parénquima cerebral después de la colocación de un stent en la arteria carótida o de la retirada de un coágulo en casos de ictus isquémico. Analice el comportamiento de la perfusión en tumores cerebrales y malformaciones arteriovenosas (MAV).
Oncología
Oncología

Oncología

Monitorice los comportamientos de perfusión de los vasos nutricios y tumorales antes y después de la embolización para evaluar los cambios en el flujo sanguíneo y definir criterios de valoración del procedimiento.
Radiología periférica
Intervenciones de radiología periférica

Intervenciones de radiología periférica

Visualice la hipoperfusion en las arteriopatías periféricas y monitorice los efectos de la revascularización en tiempo real.
Análisis de datos completos

Completas herramientas de análisis de datos

Los profesionales sanitarios pueden escoger una región de interés y analizar la curva de tiempo-densidad para obtener rápidamente datos cuantitativos completos para la toma de decisiones. Se miden parámetros de perfusión convencionales incluidos el tiempo de tránsito medio, el tiempo de llegada, el tiempo hasta el valor máximo, la frecuencia de absorción, la anchura y el área bajo la curva.

Key advantages:

High-definition visualizations

 

Being able to precisely follow the uptake of contrast in blood vessels when re-vascularizing or occluding an artery is critical when assessing the effectiveness of an interventional procedure. Our 2D Perfusion software is an interventional tool, which visualizes the flow of contrast through vessels and the organ parenchymal enhancement over time in a single color image. These high-definition visualizations are based on DSA (digital subtraction angiography) acquisition protocols dedicated per anatomical region, which show blood vessels and parenchymal enhancement with a high degree of specificity.

Instant perfusion feedback during procedures

 

2D Perfusion requires only one contrast media injection and one DSA run, to obtain rich information of vessel and organ perfusion in the interventional suite. By comparing pre and post procedural images, clinicians can easily identify perfusion differences in the color images. This allows the clinician to verify if the required level of perfusion has been achieved.

Dedicated image acquisition

 

Dedicated image acquisition protocols for different anatomical regions.

Comprehensive data analysis tools

 

Clinicians can draw a region of interest and analyze the time density curve to quickly obtain comprehensive quantitative data for decision making. Conventional perfusion parameters are measured including mean transit time, arrival time, time to peak, wash-in rate, width and area under curve.

Clinical applications:

Neuroradiology

 

Visualize perfusion changes of brain parenchyma after carotid artery stenting or cloth removal in case of ischemic stroke. Analyze perfusion behavior of brain tumors and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs).

Oncology

 

Monitor the perfusion behaviors of feeding vessels and tumors before and after embolization to evaluate blood flow changes and define procedural endpoints.

Endovascular radiology interventions

 

Visualize hypo perfusion in peripheral artery disease and monitor effects of revascularization in real time.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.