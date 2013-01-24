Being able to precisely follow the uptake of contrast in blood vessels when re-vascularizing or occluding an artery is critical when assessing the effectiveness of an interventional procedure. Our 2D Perfusion software is an interventional tool, which visualizes the flow of contrast through vessels and the organ parenchymal enhancement over time in a single color image. These high-definition visualizations are based on DSA (digital subtraction angiography) acquisition protocols dedicated per anatomical region, which show blood vessels and parenchymal enhancement with a high degree of specificity.