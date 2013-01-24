Buscar términos
Looking for more flexibility? Our Allura Centron is a robust interventional X-ray lab made to handle a variety of procedures at an excellent pace. Designed for cardiac and EP, ready for the demands of neuro and vascular procedures.
Proven performance for a variety of procedures
Increase confidence with remarkable stent views
Easy and efficient
Unique protection system
Cover the anatomical areas you need
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
DoseWise to manage dose efficiently
Count on us as your patients count on you
