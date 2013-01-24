Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

PrimaryDiagnost Sistema de radiografía rentable

PrimaryDiagnost

Sistema de radiografía rentable

Buscar productos similares

PrimaryDiagnost le ofrece acceso a un sistema de radiografía de Philips con una excelente relación calidad/precio. Le permite realizar diferentes tipos de exámenes, por lo que aumentará su fiabilidad clínica, le ayudará a ofrecer diagnósticos rápidos y aumentará sus servicios médicos.

Contáctenos

Especificaciones

X-ray tube
X-ray tube
Dual-focus rotating anode tube
  • Manchas focales: 0,6 / 1,2
Maximum voltage
  • 125 kV
Tube overload protection
Generador
Generador
High-voltage generator
  • 50 kW
Anatomically Programmed Radiography
Automatic Exposure Control
  • De serie en RD/opcional en RA
Tube overload protection
Automatic mains voltage compensation
Documentation of post-exposure data
Vertical stand
Vertical stand
Vertical stand with 3 AEC chambers
  • -
Vertical lift maximum
  • 1320 mm
Central beam minimum upper floor
  • 370 mm (RA), 360 mm (RD)
Central beam maximum upper floor
  • 1690 mm
Standard grid
  • 43 líneas/cm, proporción: 12:1, foc: 1550 mm
Object-to-image receiver distance (AR)
  • 63 mm
Object-to-detector distance (DR)
  • 53 mm
X-ray tube floor stand
X-ray tube floor stand
Longitudinal travel
  • 1800 mm
Vertical travel
  • 350 a 1890 mm
Rotation of tube around vertical axis
  • -90° a +90°
X-ray tube rotation
  • -120° a +120°
Source-image-distance
  • Máx. 1200 mm para mesa; máx. 2500 mm para estativo vertical
Radiographic table
Radiographic table
Radiographic table
  • con tablero flotante y 3 cámaras de CAE
Table height
  • 755 mm
Tabletop dimensions
  • 2200 mm x 800 mm
Maximum patient weight
  • 180 kg
Tabletop travel
  • Longitudinal +/- 235 mm (del centro a la izquierda y derecha 235 mm) Transversal +/- 85 mm (del centro a la izquierda y derecha 85 mm)
Standard grid
  • 43 líneas/cm, proporción: 12:1, foc: 1050 mm
Eleva workspot (DR system only)
Eleva workspot (DR system only)
Powerful computer
  • 500 GB totales en el disco duro, 203 GB para datos de imágenes
Storage capacity
  • 8 GB
LCD color monitor
  • 19"
Central operating workspot <br>for entire X-ray examination
UNIQUE
  • Procesamiento instantáneo de imágenes con el software UNIQUE.
Integrated generator console
DICOM software
  • Opcional
DICOM licenses
Detector (DR system only)
Detector (DR system only)
Digital tethered detector with High Stability Scinitillator
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Image matrix size
  • 2304 x 2800 píxeles
Pixel size
  • 150 µm, con una profundidad de píxel de 14 bits

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.