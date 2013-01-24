La familia de dispositivos Actiwatch se ha diseñado para ayudarle a comprender mejor la actividad diaria del sujeto y los patrones de sueño/vigilia como respuesta a tratamientos farmacológicos o conductuales. Todos los dispositivos son sólidos, cómodos e impermeables.
|Size
|
|Weight (with band)
|
|Battery Type
|
|Typical battery life
|
|Memory size
|
|Memory volatility
|
|Recording time
|
|Accelerometer type
|
|Accelerometer sampling rate
|
|Light sensor wavelength range
|
|Light measures
|
|Number of scoring items
|
|Numerical score range
|
|Score entry options
|
|Moisture protection rating
|
|Computer OS compatibility
|
|Computer hardware
|
|USB compatibility
|