La familia de dispositivos Actiwatch se ha diseñado para ayudarle a comprender mejor la actividad diaria del sujeto y los patrones de sueño/vigilia como respuesta a tratamientos farmacológicos o conductuales. Todos los dispositivos son sólidos, cómodos e impermeables.

Especificaciones

Medidas:
Size
  • 48 mm x 37 mm x 15 mm
Weight (with band)
  • 31 g
Batería
Battery Type
  • Ion-litio recargable
Typical battery life
  • 60 días
Memory
Memory size
  • 32 Mbit
Memory volatility
  • No volátil
Recording time
  • 60 días
Sensors and input specs
Accelerometer type
  • Acelerómetro de tipo MEMS
Accelerometer sampling rate
  • 32 Hz
Light sensor wavelength range
  • 400 - 700 nm
Light measures
  • Iluminancia fotópica Irradiancia Flujo de fotones
Number of scoring items
  • N/D
Numerical score range
  • N/D
Score entry options
  • N/D
Environmental attributes
Moisture protection rating
  • *Impermeable a 1 m durante 30 minutos, IPX7 conforme a IEC 60529
Operating system requirements
Computer OS compatibility
  • Actiware: Windows 8, 7, XP y Vista (32 y 64 bits), Actiware CT: Windows XP Professional; versiones de 32 y 64 bits de Windows 8 (Professional o Enterprise), 7 (Professional o Ultimate) y Vista (Business o Ultimate)
Computer hardware
  • Equipo con certificación UL 60950-1, IEC60950-1 o CSA C22.2#60950-1, velocidad del reloj del procesador igual o superior a 2 GHz, teclado y ratón, puerto USB
USB compatibility
  • 2.0 o posterior
