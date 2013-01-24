Buscar términos
El Trilogy 202 es un respirador de control de volumen y control de presión para ventilación invasiva y no invasiva. Opciones versátiles de asistencia respiratoria y configuración brindan una mayor continuidad en el cuidado.
Compensación de fugas
Diseño portátil para traslado intrahospitalario
Auto-Trak mejora la sincronía
Configuraciones uniformes para brindar soporte en la transición del hospital al hogar
Modos de volumen con fugas compensadas para mejorar la coherencia
