Respironics Respirador

Respironics Trilogy 202

Respirador

El Trilogy 202 es un respirador de control de volumen y control de presión para ventilación invasiva y no invasiva. Opciones versátiles de asistencia respiratoria y configuración brindan una mayor continuidad en el cuidado.

Caracteristicas
Compensación de fugas

Compensación de fugas

El respirador Trilogy 202 posee la capacidad única de compensar fugas, tanto en el modo de control de presión como en el de control de volumen. Esto permite el uso de circuitos pasivos más simples, que pueden ahorrar tiempo y reducir los costos. Con un simple cambio en la configuración, el Trilogy 202 admite circuitos respiratorios de exhalación activos o pasivos para adaptarse a cambios en las preferencias de los circuitos.
Diseño portátil

Diseño portátil para traslado intrahospitalario

El Trilogy 202 otorga libertad de movimiento. Con una batería interna de 3 horas de duración (y una batería extraíble opcional de 3 horas de duración) tendrá energía suficiente para traslados intrahospitalarios con tiempo suficiente para cualquier demora o desvío. Su peso es de solo 5,6 kg y cuenta con una manija integrada para manipularlo cómodamente durante traslados intrahospitalarios.
Auto-Trak

Auto-Trak mejora la sincronía

El algoritmo Auto-Trak mejora la sincronía respirador-paciente mediante el ajuste según los patrones respiratorios cambiantes y las fugas dinámicas. Los ajustes autoadaptables de disparo, ciclado y fuga pueden ayudar a reducir el tiempo que el personal clínico invierte en ajustar los umbrales y readecuar las máscaras.
Configuraciones uniformes

Configuraciones uniformes para brindar soporte en la transición del hospital al hogar

Además de compartir una interfaz de usuario común, todos los respiradores Trilogy para el hogar y hospitalarios ofrecen idénticos modos de ventilación e idénticas configuraciones de circuitos respiratorios. Los pacientes recluidos en sus hogares reciben el mismo soporte respiratorio ajustado con precisión que recibían en el hospital. Los datos almacenados pueden descargarse para revisión y evaluarse para identificar las tendencias.
Modos de volumen con fugas compensada...

Modos de volumen con fugas compensadas para mejorar la coherencia

El Trilogy 202 ofrece todos los modos convencionales de control de volumen: Control de Asistencia (AC), Ventilación Obligatoria Intermitente Sincronizada (SIMV) (con o sin Soporte de Presión (PS)), y Ventilación de Control (CV). El Trilogy 202 está diseñado para compensar fugas en un modo de control de volumen. Esto implica la administración de un volumen circulante constante incluso durante la asistencia respiratoria no invasiva o cuando existen fugas.

