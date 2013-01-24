Inicio
Allura Xper Sistema de rayos X

Allura Xper Electrofisiología Cabina de EP

Sistema de rayos X

La cabina EP abre el camino para una nueva generación de laboratorios de intervención de electrofisiología. Este concepto revolucionario combina nuestra familia probada de rayos X Allura Xper FD con un número de innovaciones diseñado específicamente para intervenciones EP.

Cabina XL de EP || Reduce la confusión

Cabina XL de EP para una mayor flexibilidad de visualización

Vea los detalles diminutos de la anatomía compleja más fácilmente en la pantalla grande LCD de alta resolución de 56 pulgadas de la cabina XL de EP. Cree planos de pantalla personalizados. Cambie el tamaño de las imágenes y agrándelas de tal manera que la información más relevante sea fácil de ver.
Punto de control único || Simplifica el flujo de trabajo

El punto de control único acelera las tareas

Para realizar el cambio entre las imágenes tan rápido como sea posible, se pueden controlar las imágenes de Philips y terceras partes mostradas en los monitores de la habitación de control y examinación desde un punto único.
Navegador EP || Mayor confianza y menor dosis

Navegador EP para orientación de imagen en vivo

El navegador EP visualiza la anatomía cardíaca 3D y la posición de los catéteres en tiempo real, en una imagen, en el laboratorio de intervenciones EP. Esta información puede ayudarle a realizar procedimientos EP complejos con mayor confianza, de una manera más intuitiva. La característica EndoView le permite mirar dentro del atrio izquierdo para una orientación del catéter mejorada.
Bastidor montado en el techo || Reduce la confusión

El bastidor montado en el techo organiza todo el equipo

Un bastidor móvil suspendido del techo para el equipo proporciona una localización única para todos los equipos de terceras partes (mapeo, registro, estimulador, etc.) con todos los cables asociados enhebrados a través de la suspensión del techo. Esto mantiene la habitación limpia y segura al remover cualquier riesgo de tropiezo.
Estación de trabajo EP integrado || Simplifica el flujo de trabajo

La estación de trabajo EP integrada mejora la eficiencia

Nuestra estación de trabajo EP integrada permite que el personal almacene y recupere información de multimodalidad desde un punto de acceso central en el laboratorio EP. Esto ayuda a hacer más eficientes los procedimientos.
Ajustes de dosis de rayos X EP || Mayor confianza y menor dosis

Los ajustes de dosis de rayos X EP disminuyen la dosis de rayos X

Los sistemas biplano Philips Allura Xper aplican ajustes especiales de la dosis de rayos X EP para procedimientos de electrofisiología. Pueden reducir la exposición a rayos X para el personal y los pacientes hasta en un 80%.

