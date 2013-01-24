Flexible viewing options in the EP lab. Resize and enlarge information on the large, 56-inch high resolution LCD display of EP cockpit XL.
La cabina EP abre el camino para una nueva generación de laboratorios de intervención de electrofisiología. Este concepto revolucionario combina nuestra familia probada de rayos X Allura Xper FD con un número de innovaciones diseñado específicamente para intervenciones EP.
Cabina XL de EP para una mayor flexibilidad de visualización
El punto de control único acelera las tareas
Navegador EP para orientación de imagen en vivo
El bastidor montado en el techo organiza todo el equipo
La estación de trabajo EP integrada mejora la eficiencia
Los ajustes de dosis de rayos X EP disminuyen la dosis de rayos X
Organize all equipment on one movable ceiling mounted rack to reduce EP lab clutter.
Simplify workflow by controlling all exam and control room monitors from a single point. Supports images from Philips and third party equipment.
Visualize 3D cardiac anatomy and the position of all catheters in real time in one image for extra guidance during EP interventions with our unique EP navigator.
Reduce radiation exposure for staff and patients by up to 80% with special EP X-ray dose settings.
Our Integrated EP Workstation enables you to store and retrieve multi-modality information from a central access point in the EP lab.
