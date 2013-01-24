Inicio
Xper Software de intervención

Xper XperGuide

Software de intervención

XperGuide ofrece orientación de aguja de imagen 3D en vivo para ayudar en los procedimientos de aguja percutánea en el laboratorio de intervención. Superpone la fluoroscopía en vivo y los datos de imagen de tejido blando en 3D para proporcionar retroalimentación al objetivo y trayecto de la aguja.

Caracteristicas
Orientación de imagen en vivo || Real-time feedback on needle l

Orientación de imagen en vivo para confianza y control

La imagen de fluoroscopía en vivo se superpone sobre las imágenes de tejido blando, lo que proporciona retroalimentación y orientación en la imagen en 3D en vivo sobre cualquier desviación de la trayectoria deseada. Esta superposición en 3D le proporciona control y confianza al orientar la aguja hacia la trayectoria correcta.
Procedimiento de laboratorio interven... || Patient comfort

Procedimiento de laboratorio intervencionista para comodidad mejorada del paciente

XperGuide permite que los procedimientos de colocación de la aguja se realicen en el laboratorio intervencionista en lugar de una sala de ultrasonido o CT separada. En comparación con CT, permite mayor libertad al seleccionar la trayectoria de la guja y un acceso ideal al paciente.
Planeación de la trayectoria de la ag... || Real-time feedback on needle l

Planeación de la trayectoria de la aguja es flexible

Puede planificar la trayectoria de la aguja dibujando una trayectoria virtual o definiendo ubicaciones objetivo y de entrada en distintos cortes XperCT, MR o CT. XperGuide calcula automáticamente las proyecciones de entrada óptima y en paralelo de la visualización de la trayectoria de la aguja. También es compatible con múltiples trayectorias de aguja.
Adaptación automática del sistema || Real-time feedback on needle l

Adaptación automática del sistema para mayor facilidad

XperGuide se adapta en tiempo real a los cambios en el ángulo del arco en C y la rotación, el campo de visión y la distancia fuente-imagen para mayor facilidad al realizar los procedimientos.
Compatible con una amplia variedad de... || Real-time feedback on needle l

Compatible con una amplia variedad de procedimientos para diversas cargas de caso

XperGuide puede utilizarse en varios procedimientos clínicos, desde biopsias y drenajes hasta ablaciones con radiofrecuencia.

