- Supports procedures from biopsies and drainages to RF ablations
- Real-time feedback on needle location during diagnosis, surgical planning and intervention
- Offers ideal patient access at every step
Buscar términos
XperGuide ofrece orientación de aguja de imagen 3D en vivo para ayudar en los procedimientos de aguja percutánea en el laboratorio de intervención. Superpone la fluoroscopía en vivo y los datos de imagen de tejido blando en 3D para proporcionar retroalimentación al objetivo y trayecto de la aguja.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Orientación de imagen en vivo para confianza y control
Procedimiento de laboratorio intervencionista para comodidad mejorada del paciente
Planeación de la trayectoria de la aguja es flexible
Adaptación automática del sistema para mayor facilidad
Compatible con una amplia variedad de procedimientos para diversas cargas de caso
XperGuide is being used to enter the bleeding
Positioning a needle in the bull’s-eye for XperGuide
With the help of XperGuide, a guide wire is inserted into a large lesion
Vertebroplasty with fluor overlay
XperGuide used for insertion of a drain into the kidney
XperGuide used for guidance into a lung lesion
XperGuide used for guidance through the symphysis into the bladder region
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand