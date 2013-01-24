Este sitio web está destinado a profesionales de la salud. Si busca información sobre un producto para su hijo, haga clic aquí
Solicitar más información
Chupetes
Los productos Philips para la relajación de lactantes ayudan a calmar y aliviar a bebés y recién nacidos de la UCI neonatal. Se trata de productos aptos para todos los bebés, desde bebés con peso muy bajo hasta bebés con dientes.
* Las marcas comerciales THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS y AAP son propiedad de American Academy of Pediatrics. La alusión a las declaraciones sobre la política de la AAP y el uso de sus marcas registradas en ningún modo representa la conformidad con los productos de la AAP. Las declaraciones sobre la política de la AAP están sujetas a modificaciones sin previo aviso. Visite www.aap.org para obtener más información sobre la AAP y su política.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.