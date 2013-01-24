Inicio
Apnea del sueño

Empieza una vida más feliz y saludable.

¿Te han diagnosticado apnea del sueño hace poco? Encuentra recursos que te ayudarán a adaptarte al tratamiento y a mantenerte motivado.
Equipo de terapia de la apnea del sueño

 

La línea de mascarillas, dispositivos y accesorios de terapia del sueño de Philips Respironics ofrece productos cómodos y prácticos que te ayudarán a tratar con éxito la apnea del sueño y a que tu vida sea más feliz y saludable.

Mascarillas

Ofrecemos diversas opciones de mascarillas para que se adapten a tus necesidades particulares. Nuestro catálogo abarca las innovadoras mascarillas Nuance, Amara y Wisp.

Equipos

Examina las opciones disponibles para mejorar el nivel de comodidad y funcionalidad del sistema de terapia del sueño System One.

Accesorios

Consigue todos los accesorios que necesitas para complementar tus soluciones de terapia del sueño de Philips Respironics.

Registro del producto

Preguntas frecuentes acerca de la apnea del sueño

Encuentra las respuestas a las preguntas más habituales sobre la terapia
Mantenimiento del equipo

Amplía la vida útil de tu equipo con un mantenimiento adecuado
Sustitución de tu equipo

Averigua cuándo es el momento de sustituir tu equipo

