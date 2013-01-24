Inicio
Apnea del Sueño

DreamMapper
Toma el control del sueño

Conviértete en parte activa de tu terapia de la apnea del sueño para llevar la vida que deseas.
 

Con la terapia de la apnea del sueño descansarás mejor por la noche para tener más energía durante el día. La aplicación gratuita DreamMapper* y el software basado en web te ayudarán a estar motivado.

Con DreamMapper puedes:
 

  • Recibir indicaciones diarias sobre tu progreso
  • Definir objetivos personalizados y hacer un seguimiento
  • Desbloquear metas marcadas para estar motivado
  • Consultar vídeos informativos que te ayuden a conseguir tus objetivos
  • Establecer recordatorios de limpieza o sustitución del equipo
  • Recibir notificaciones importantes sobre la terapia y el equipo compatible con DreamMapper** en tu canal
DreamMapper es una aplicación disponible para teléfono o tableta. Para consultar tu información de rendimiento, debes registrarte en eu.mydreammapper.com
* Actualmente, DreamMapper está disponible en Estados Unidos, Canadá y algunas ubicaciones internacionales.
**Haz clic aquí para consultar los dispositivos CPAP y BiPAP compatibles con DreamMapper.

Selecciona tu mascarilla y descubre cómo puede ayudarte DreamMapper.

DreamWear
Pico
Wisp
Amara View
Nuance Pro
Amara

Saca el máximo partido a los productos Dream:

Descubre los demás componentes de la gama Dream Family

Confort ingenioso
Suave, funcional y con flujo de aire
Mascarilla DreamWear

Sencillez extraordinaria
Fácil de usar en todos los sentidos
Dispositivo CPAP DreamStation
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

