Consideramos que el tratamiento de sus datos de atención al cliente es necesario para la celebración de un contrato con usted y que es válido en virtud del artículo 6.1. (b) del Reglamento (UE) 2016/679. En algunos casos, consideramos que el tratamiento de sus datos de atención al cliente se basa en un interés legítimo de Philips DA y que es legal en virtud del artículo 6.1. (f) del Reglamento (UE) 2016/679.

If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time.If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time. If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behavior, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email, phone and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time. Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.