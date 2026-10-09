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Política de devolución de 30 días
Televisores
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Disponibilidad
Novedades (5)
Clasificación
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Tecnología del panel
LED - 4K Ultra HD (56)
LED - Full HD (6)
OLED - 4K Ultra HD (42)
QD MiniLED - 4K Ultra HD (5)
QLED - 4K Ultra HD (61)
Sound
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Sonido de Bowers & Wilkins (7)
Tecnología
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Dolby Vision (1)
Dolby Vision (42)
HDR 10+ (131)
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P5 AI Picture Engine (40)
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Smart TV
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Ambilight
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Ambilight 3-sided (126)
Ambilight 4-sided (10)
No Ambilight (14)
Juego
120 Hz (26)
144 Hz VRR (28)
60 Hz (70)
VRR a 165 Hz (12)
139 cm (2)
55 inch (32)
Voice Assistant
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Características
AMD FreeSync™ (1)
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Philips QD MiniLEDTV Ambilight 4K
Philips The XtraTelevisor Ambilight QD MiniLED 4K
Philips OLEDTelevisor Ambilight 4K OLED
Philips The OneTV Ambilight 4K
The XtraTelevisor Ambilight 4K
OLEDTelevisor Ambilight 4K
LEDTelevisor LED 2K
The OneTelevisor Ambilight 4K
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