ProductosAsistencia

Paga con Klarna

Regístrate y recibe 10 € de descuento

Envío gratis desde 40€

Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Imagen solo del producto
  • Fotografía del producto delantera
  • Imagen solo del producto
  • Fotografía del producto delantera

Descatalogado

cabezales de afeitado

HQ167/50

4.3

| (14) Reseñas | 92% ha recomendado este producto

Disfruta de un afeitado apurado

En dos años, los cabezales de tu afeitadora cortan 9 millones de pelos de la cara. Sustituye los cabezales de la afeitadora para que vuelva a rendir al 100%.

Ver todos los beneficios

Cambia el cabezal cada 12 meses para conseguir los mejores resultados

Disfruta de un afeitado apurado

  • Levanta y Corta

  • 3 cabezales

Tecnología de afeitado Súper Levanta y Corta con sistema de doble cuchilla

Tecnología de afeitado Súper Levanta y Corta con sistema de doble cuchilla

Sistema de doble cuchilla de la afeitadora Philips: la primera cuchilla levanta y la segunda corta, para conseguir un afeitado apurado y cómodo.

Uso en húmedo

Uso en húmedo

Utiliza la afeitadora en la ducha para ahorrar tiempo y disfrutar de la sensación de frescura del afeitado en húmedo.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.3

de 4

14

Reseñas

92%

ha recomendado este producto

1

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.

The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/11 shaving heads

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/11 shaving heads

02/11/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer goed

Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

02/11/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer goed

Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

Suscríbete a la newsletter de Philips para recibir ofertas exclusivas

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.

Me gustaría recibir comunicaciones promocionales, basadas en mis preferencias y comportamiento, sobre productos, servicios, eventos y promociones de Philips. Puedo darme de baja en cualquier momento.

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.