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Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
M2L/00
Sonido de alta resolución
Los auriculares M2L proporcionan el sonido de la marca Fidelio con una gran resolución directamente en tu dispositivo iOS, sin distorsiones ni interferencias, gracias al conector Lightning y al DAC integrado. Disfruta de un sonido perfectamente detallado en cualquier parte y en todo momento.
Altav. de 40 mm, cerrados parte post.
De diadema
Almohadillas con efecto memoria
Auriculares plegables
Cada altavoz se selecciona, ajusta y prueba cuidadosamente antes de emparejarlo para garantizar el sonido natural más equilibrado. Los altavoces de 40 mm utilizan imanes de neodimio de alta potencia para ofrecer verdadero sonido de alta definición con una amplia gama dinámica, reproduciendo incluso los detalles más imperceptibles.
Los auriculares Philips Fidelio M2L están equipados con un conector Lightning™, que asegura una señal digital pura que ayuda a reducir las interferencias y mejora la división del audio estéreo.
El conversor de formato digital a analógico (DAC) integrado en los Philips Fidelio M2L te da la libertad y movilidad necesarias para disfrutar de tu música de alta resolución en cualquier momento y lugar. Olvida las complicaciones de andar llevando equipos adicionales cuando sales a dar una vuelta.
3.7
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3
Reseñas
Garythegrom
24/02/2016
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Quality
Great depth of sound and timing. Highly recommended.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector
Ethers19
07/05/2015
United Kingdom
Does digital very well
I've been living with these headphones for a week and moved to using them a lot as a result of their excellent sound quality. The M2Ls are incredibly well made, reflecting their premium price. The bass goes deep but is well controlled, so does not dominate like some other brands. Mid and treble balance is spot on, working well with more complex recordings. Comfort is improving, as the headband has relaxed a little with use. Although my ears do get warm with prolonged listening. The cable could do with some refinement in future, as the rubberised coating is quite stiff and retains any kinks. Overall I'm extremely pleased with my new headphones, given they were a 'blind' purchase, so would recommend anyone interested in exceptional sound on the move to give them a try.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector
EcHo
12/11/2015
Sverige
Bra ljud, men inte överallt...
Köpte dessa bums då mina tidigare hörlurar (oavsett prisklass och fabrikat) har haft ett burkigt ljud med väldigt ojämn ljudåtergivning som inte ens gått att ändra via equalizer. Tog en promenad med förhoppningen att få njuta av rent och dynamiskt ljud på kvällsrundan. Tyvärr är dessa lurar absolut inte avsedda för att användas när man går eller knappt rör sig! Varje steg fortplantas upp i lurarna och låter som pukslag. Försökte justera bågens tryck mot huvudet, men då trillade lurarna av. Dessutom är sladden väldigt styv så även skrapljus från den hörs extra tydligt. Nej, hemma i soffan är de väldigt bra, men ute i det fria och i rörelse är de ingen höjdare.
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Hörlurar med Lightning-kontakt
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Hörlurar med Lightning-kontakt