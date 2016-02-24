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Descatalogado

FidelioAuriculares con conector Lightning

M2L/00

3.7

| (3) Reseñas

Sonido de alta resolución

Los auriculares M2L proporcionan el sonido de la marca Fidelio con una gran resolución directamente en tu dispositivo iOS, sin distorsiones ni interferencias, gracias al conector Lightning y al DAC integrado. Disfruta de un sonido perfectamente detallado en cualquier parte y en todo momento.

Ver todos los beneficios

Sonido de alta resolución

  • Altav. de 40 mm, cerrados parte post.

  • De diadema

  • Almohadillas con efecto memoria

  • Auriculares plegables

Controladores de neodimio de 40 mm optimizados para un sonido puro y auténtico

Controladores de neodimio de 40 mm optimizados para un sonido puro y auténtico

Cada altavoz se selecciona, ajusta y prueba cuidadosamente antes de emparejarlo para garantizar el sonido natural más equilibrado. Los altavoces de 40 mm utilizan imanes de neodimio de alta potencia para ofrecer verdadero sonido de alta definición con una amplia gama dinámica, reproduciendo incluso los detalles más imperceptibles.

Conector Lightning™ optimizado para dispositivos iOS

Conector Lightning™ optimizado para dispositivos iOS

Los auriculares Philips Fidelio M2L están equipados con un conector Lightning™, que asegura una señal digital pura que ayuda a reducir las interferencias y mejora la división del audio estéreo.

DAC y amplificador integrados para escuchar música de alta resolución en cualquier lugar

DAC y amplificador integrados para escuchar música de alta resolución en cualquier lugar

El conversor de formato digital a analógico (DAC) integrado en los Philips Fidelio M2L te da la libertad y movilidad necesarias para disfrutar de tu música de alta resolución en cualquier momento y lugar. Olvida las complicaciones de andar llevando equipos adicionales cuando sales a dar una vuelta.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.7

de 4

3

Reseñas

3
1

24/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Quality

Great depth of sound and timing. Highly recommended.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector

07/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does digital very well

I've been living with these headphones for a week and moved to using them a lot as a result of their excellent sound quality. The M2Ls are incredibly well made, reflecting their premium price. The bass goes deep but is well controlled, so does not dominate like some other brands. Mid and treble balance is spot on, working well with more complex recordings. Comfort is improving, as the headband has relaxed a little with use. Although my ears do get warm with prolonged listening. The cable could do with some refinement in future, as the rubberised coating is quite stiff and retains any kinks. Overall I'm extremely pleased with my new headphones, given they were a 'blind' purchase, so would recommend anyone interested in exceptional sound on the move to give them a try.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector

12/11/2015

Sverige

Sverige

Bra ljud, men inte överallt...

Köpte dessa bums då mina tidigare hörlurar (oavsett prisklass och fabrikat) har haft ett burkigt ljud med väldigt ojämn ljudåtergivning som inte ens gått att ändra via equalizer. Tog en promenad med förhoppningen att få njuta av rent och dynamiskt ljud på kvällsrundan. Tyvärr är dessa lurar absolut inte avsedda för att användas när man går eller knappt rör sig! Varje steg fortplantas upp i lurarna och låter som pukslag. Försökte justera bågens tryck mot huvudet, men då trillade lurarna av. Dessutom är sladden väldigt styv så även skrapljus från den hörs extra tydligt. Nej, hemma i soffan är de väldigt bra, men ute i det fria och i rörelse är de ingen höjdare.

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Hörlurar med Lightning-kontakt

Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio M2L Hörlurar med Lightning-kontakt

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