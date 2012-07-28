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Política de devolución de 30 días

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Descatalogado

Auriculares de PC

SHM1900/00

2.8

| (6) Reseñas

Conversaciones nítidas, diseño ligero

Los Philips SHM1900 son unos auriculares supraaurales ligeros para PC que proporcionan una comodidad máxima.

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Conversaciones nítidas, diseño ligero

  • Supraaural

El adaptador 2 en 1 funciona en PC y portátil

Cambia fácilmente entre PC y portátil con el adaptador 2 en 1.

El micrófono se puede colocar en el lugar ideal para registrar la voz

El soporte de ajuste sencillo para el micrófono garantiza que el micrófono está siempre en el lugar adecuado para registrar tu voz.

Estilo supraaural para proporcionar la comodidad, el ajuste y el aislamiento del ruido óptimos

Diseño supraaural para proporcionar la comodidad y el ajuste óptimos. El diseño supraaural también bloquea el ruido exterior para ofrecer una experiencia de audición intensa.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

2.8

de 4

6

Reseñas

4

28/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

cheap pc headphones

On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset

11/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

They work but are quite hard to deal with

So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.

Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset

Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset

23/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Volume control removed from wire?

As a YouTuber I have used this headset for a while, however after now deciding to return to YouTube I found when using the microphone there's a hum / buzzing sound so I think they are now faulty. (I've had them 2-3 years) So I went to replace them today with an identical pair. I'm appauled to find they no longer have the volume control on the wire!? Despite these being the exact same model number as the ones I have already. (SHM1900/00) I have not yet found another pair of headphones that are adequate enough and I'm very unhappy at Philips for removing a vital piece off this headset. I will be looking at another brand to use for my YouTube gaming channel as well as doing a video review on my replacement pair.

Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset

Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset

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