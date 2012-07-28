Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
SHM1900/00
Conversaciones nítidas, diseño ligero
Los Philips SHM1900 son unos auriculares supraaurales ligeros para PC que proporcionan una comodidad máxima.
Supraaural
Cambia fácilmente entre PC y portátil con el adaptador 2 en 1.
El soporte de ajuste sencillo para el micrófono garantiza que el micrófono está siempre en el lugar adecuado para registrar tu voz.
Diseño supraaural para proporcionar la comodidad y el ajuste óptimos. El diseño supraaural también bloquea el ruido exterior para ofrecer una experiencia de audición intensa.
2.8
de 4
6
Reseñas
davefaw
28/07/2012
United Kingdom
cheap pc headphones
On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset
SadhuryC
11/10/2017
United Kingdom
They work but are quite hard to deal with
So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.
Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset
Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset
RandemGamor
23/02/2015
United Kingdom
Volume control removed from wire?
As a YouTuber I have used this headset for a while, however after now deciding to return to YouTube I found when using the microphone there's a hum / buzzing sound so I think they are now faulty. (I've had them 2-3 years) So I went to replace them today with an identical pair. I'm appauled to find they no longer have the volume control on the wire!? Despite these being the exact same model number as the ones I have already. (SHM1900/00) I have not yet found another pair of headphones that are adequate enough and I'm very unhappy at Philips for removing a vital piece off this headset. I will be looking at another brand to use for my YouTube gaming channel as well as doing a video review on my replacement pair.
Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset
Esta reseña se realizó para SHM1900 PC Headset