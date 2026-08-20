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  • The Freddie
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RetroAuriculares supraaurales para interiores

SHP9500CY/00

4.6

| (13) Reseñas | 89% ha recomendado este producto

The Freddie

Tu nuevo mejor amigo son estos auriculares de supraaurales con cable, que combinan el sonido que más te gusta con un look clásico. Están diseñados para la escucha en casa, con una calibración sonora pensada para audiófilos, un atractivo estilo retro y comodidad moderna.

Ver todos los beneficios

The Freddie

  • Diseño retro, sonido brillante

  • Auriculares supraaurales cableados

  • Altavoces de 50 mm en ángulo

  • Comodidad para sesiones de escucha prolongadas

Aspecto clásico, sonido moderno

Aspecto clásico, sonido moderno

¡Pantalones de cuero, tu mejor camiseta y el look retro de los 70 de estos auriculares supraaurales! Ya sea para escuchar vinilos clásicos o el último éxito en tu aplicación de streaming favorita, relájate y disfruta de un sonido cálido y auténtico.

Auriculares supraaurales: acércate más a tu música

Auriculares supraaurales: acércate más a tu música

El diseño supraaural te permite sentir el alma de tu música sin una carcasa que atrape el sonido. Así disfrutarás de un sonido envolvente y expansivo que separa voces e instrumentos para que puedas disfrutar del máximo impacto de cada nota como si estuvieras en el estudio con tu banda favorita.

Altavoces de neodimio de 50 mm en ángulo, auténtico sonido de alta fidelidad

Altavoces de neodimio de 50 mm en ángulo, auténtico sonido de alta fidelidad

Los altavoces de neodimio están diseñados para inclinarse a 15° y adaptarse a la geometría natural de la oreja para que escuches cada frecuencia con una precisión óptima: agudos brillantes, graves controlados y medios exuberantes y naturales en perfecto equilibrio para disfrutar de cualquier género que te apetezca escuchar.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.6

de 4

13

Reseñas

89%

ha recomendado este producto

3
2
1

20/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Highs and lows very good

Very good headphones. Sound quality is there, from bottom to top. Some writers complained about no bass, believe me, the bass is there but maybe not there depending on the amp or i-phone/ipad; iTunes are lousy sound files. I use an equalizer and the bass will shake your head. The highs are there, crisp and good quality. With the phones on your head and no music, you can hear all the background noise clearly, that means they are safe.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

03/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great pair of balanced, stylish headphones

This is my first time trying open back headphones and I have found that I quite like the more spacious sound stage that they provide. Being open back, you are also much more aware of your surroundings as the sound is able to leak through the back panels of the earcups but this is also what provides the more spacious sound signature of open back headphones. The Philips Century headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. The fabric on the ear cushions is soft and non abrasive to my skin and the headband provides ample support. The "retro 70s" look I find quite simple but yet stylish at the same time. They feature a simple black frame with slightly brown earcups and headband. They feature 50mm angled drivers which follow the shape of your ear in order to deliver a nice, balanced audio output. They have nice clean highs, balanced mids but some may find them lacking slightly on the bass side of things. Personally I quite like them but thought I would mention it. The box and packing materials are made entirely out of cardboard which is a nice environmentally conscious choice. Inside the box, the headphones come with a 3m long 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio jack cable alongside a female 3.5mm to male 6.3mm jack adaptor. Overall a really great pair of headphones

Ventajas

Comfortable, Light, Balanced

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great fit, sound good

Hi, I’ve been using this Philips freddie headset mostly with my computer at home. The sound’s really clear and open, you can catch little details in the music and it’s got a nice balance between bass and highs. The design looks nice too, kind of simple but with a cool retro vibe.. Comfort-wise: no complaints, the sides adjust well and the ear pads are soft enough that I can wear them for hours while working or watching stuff without any pressure on my head(my old headset used to hurt after like an hour but this one’s fine for several ^^). The cable’s pretty long which makes it great for desk use.. I used the adapter (who was given with) to plug it in and it worked straight away. I don’t think it’s the best option if you plan to use it in public spaces but for studying or working from home, it does the job very well. The price is a bit high so make sure to buy from the right retailer bc some charge more than others

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

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