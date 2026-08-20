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Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
The Freddie
Tu nuevo mejor amigo son estos auriculares de supraaurales con cable, que combinan el sonido que más te gusta con un look clásico. Están diseñados para la escucha en casa, con una calibración sonora pensada para audiófilos, un atractivo estilo retro y comodidad moderna.
Diseño retro, sonido brillante
Auriculares supraaurales cableados
Altavoces de 50 mm en ángulo
Comodidad para sesiones de escucha prolongadas
¡Pantalones de cuero, tu mejor camiseta y el look retro de los 70 de estos auriculares supraaurales! Ya sea para escuchar vinilos clásicos o el último éxito en tu aplicación de streaming favorita, relájate y disfruta de un sonido cálido y auténtico.
El diseño supraaural te permite sentir el alma de tu música sin una carcasa que atrape el sonido. Así disfrutarás de un sonido envolvente y expansivo que separa voces e instrumentos para que puedas disfrutar del máximo impacto de cada nota como si estuvieras en el estudio con tu banda favorita.
Los altavoces de neodimio están diseñados para inclinarse a 15° y adaptarse a la geometría natural de la oreja para que escuches cada frecuencia con una precisión óptima: agudos brillantes, graves controlados y medios exuberantes y naturales en perfecto equilibrio para disfrutar de cualquier género que te apetezca escuchar.
4.6
de 4
13
Reseñas
89%
ha recomendado este producto
Inlandchris
20/08/2026
United Kingdom
Highs and lows very good
Very good headphones. Sound quality is there, from bottom to top. Some writers complained about no bass, believe me, the bass is there but maybe not there depending on the amp or i-phone/ipad; iTunes are lousy sound files. I use an equalizer and the bass will shake your head. The highs are there, crisp and good quality. With the phones on your head and no music, you can hear all the background noise clearly, that means they are safe.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones
Date of Use 2026-08-20
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones
Date of Use 2026-08-20
JJopo97
03/01/2026
United Kingdom
A great pair of balanced, stylish headphones
This is my first time trying open back headphones and I have found that I quite like the more spacious sound stage that they provide. Being open back, you are also much more aware of your surroundings as the sound is able to leak through the back panels of the earcups but this is also what provides the more spacious sound signature of open back headphones. The Philips Century headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. The fabric on the ear cushions is soft and non abrasive to my skin and the headband provides ample support. The "retro 70s" look I find quite simple but yet stylish at the same time. They feature a simple black frame with slightly brown earcups and headband. They feature 50mm angled drivers which follow the shape of your ear in order to deliver a nice, balanced audio output. They have nice clean highs, balanced mids but some may find them lacking slightly on the bass side of things. Personally I quite like them but thought I would mention it. The box and packing materials are made entirely out of cardboard which is a nice environmentally conscious choice. Inside the box, the headphones come with a 3m long 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio jack cable alongside a female 3.5mm to male 6.3mm jack adaptor. Overall a really great pair of headphones
Ventajas
Comfortable, Light, Balanced
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones
Date of Use 2024-12-03
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones
Date of Use 2024-12-03
cam5
10/11/2025
United Kingdom
great fit, sound good
Hi, I’ve been using this Philips freddie headset mostly with my computer at home. The sound’s really clear and open, you can catch little details in the music and it’s got a nice balance between bass and highs. The design looks nice too, kind of simple but with a cool retro vibe.. Comfort-wise: no complaints, the sides adjust well and the ear pads are soft enough that I can wear them for hours while working or watching stuff without any pressure on my head(my old headset used to hurt after like an hour but this one’s fine for several ^^). The cable’s pretty long which makes it great for desk use.. I used the adapter (who was given with) to plug it in and it worked straight away. I don’t think it’s the best option if you plan to use it in public spaces but for studying or working from home, it does the job very well. The price is a bit high so make sure to buy from the right retailer bc some charge more than others
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones
Date of Use 2025-10-10
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones
Date of Use 2025-10-10