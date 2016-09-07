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Descatalogado

ADR610Grabadora de conducción

ADR61BLX1

2.5

| (2) Reseñas

Tu protector personal en la carretera

Disfruta de la conducción con total seguridad, la grabadora de conducción de Philips te protegerá en caso de que ocurra algo inesperado. Confía en sus funciones automáticas inteligentes y en el vídeo de excelente rendimiento que te proporcionará una prueba nítida cuando la necesites.

Ver todos los beneficios

con detección de colisiones y alerta por cansancio

Tu protector personal en la carretera

  • Full-HD 1080 p

  • Detección de colisión automática

  • Alerta conductor/índice fatiga

Grabación automática al arrancar el vehículo

Grabación automática al arrancar el vehículo

En cuanto encienda el vehículo, la grabadora comienza a funcionar automáticamente.

Detección de colisión y grabación automática de emergencia

Detección de colisión y grabación automática de emergencia

En caso de colisión, se guarda la grabación de emergencia para apoyar las pruebas e impedir que se sobrescriba.

Alerta conductor/índice fatiga

Alerta conductor/índice fatiga

El índice de fatiga muestra la evolución de la fatiga del conductor e indica, mediante un mensaje de advertencia acústica y visual, cuándo debe tomarse un descanso.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

2.5

de 4

2

Reseñas

5
3
2

07/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value

As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

20/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Faulty and not fit for purpose!

This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!

Esta reseña se realizó para ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Esta reseña se realizó para ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

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