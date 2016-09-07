Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
ADR61BLX1
Tu protector personal en la carretera
Disfruta de la conducción con total seguridad, la grabadora de conducción de Philips te protegerá en caso de que ocurra algo inesperado. Confía en sus funciones automáticas inteligentes y en el vídeo de excelente rendimiento que te proporcionará una prueba nítida cuando la necesites.
Full-HD 1080 p
Detección de colisión automática
Alerta conductor/índice fatiga
En cuanto encienda el vehículo, la grabadora comienza a funcionar automáticamente.
En caso de colisión, se guarda la grabación de emergencia para apoyar las pruebas e impedir que se sobrescriba.
El índice de fatiga muestra la evolución de la fatiga del conductor e indica, mediante un mensaje de advertencia acústica y visual, cuándo debe tomarse un descanso.
2.5
de 4
2
Reseñas
Colon
07/09/2016
United Kingdom
Good value
As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Starlance
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
Faulty and not fit for purpose!
This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!
Esta reseña se realizó para ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Esta reseña se realizó para ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder