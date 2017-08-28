ProductosAsistencia

Paga con Klarna

Regístrate y recibe 10 € de descuento

Envío gratis desde 40€

Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Imagen solo del producto
  • Fotografía con detalles del producto
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto en uso
  • Fotografía del producto en uso
  • Fotografía del embalaje
  • Imagen solo del producto
  • Fotografía con detalles del producto
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto alternativa
  • Fotografía del producto en uso
  • Fotografía del producto en uso
  • Fotografía del embalaje

Descatalogado

ActionFitAudífonos deportivos intrauditivos

SHQ1000/10

3.1

| (9) Reseñas

Ideal para hacer deportes

Estos auriculares fueron diseñados para los deportistas y te ofrecen materiales resistentes al agua y agentes antibacteriales que eliminan los gérmenes nocivos.

Ver todos los beneficios

Ajuste regulable

Ideal para hacer deportes

  • ActionFit

  • Naranja y blanco

Resisten sudor

Resisten sudor

Diseñados con un sellado resistente al agua que protege a los auriculares de los daños provocados por el sudor

Almohadillas de silicona ultra suaves que se adaptan cómodamente a tus oídos

Almohadillas de silicona ultra suaves que se adaptan cómodamente a tus oídos

Las almohadillas de silicona ultra suaves de 3 tamaños de estos auriculares de Philips se adaptan cómodamente a los oídos sin añadirles presión, eliminando el ruido externo.

Sonido estéreo con graves potentes, el combustible que necesitas durante tus sesiones de ejercicio

Acústica perfectamente ecualizada para mejorar tu experiencia deportiva; el combustible que necesitas durante tus sesiones de ejercicio

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.1

de 4

9

Reseñas

2

28/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best headphones I've ever had!

These are my go to headphones! Need to buy another pair as mine of 6 years!!! Have now finally given up. They have changed slightly but they are the most like the ones I have. The fit my ears really well something I can't find in any other headphone. I have traveled with them hicking and trained with them this entire time and never had a problem!

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for taking to the gym

These headphones are excellent to use when you are running or keeping fit as it does not corrode the headphones and you do not lose any of the sound. The only one problem i have with it is that the earphone covers do come off and i have lost mine and am finding it hard just to replace the caps without buying more headphones.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

06/07/2011

Deutschland

Deutschland

Spitzenkopfhörer

Diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer sind absolut spitze. Ich trage sie beim Sport ca. 1-1,5 Std. beim Walking. Sie sind kaum zu spüren, drücken nicht nach einiger Zeit im Ohr. Der Klang ist absolut geil. Ich hatte vor diesen Kopfhörern eine Billigvariante aus dem Supermarkt und ich merke genau den Unterschied. Als ich diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer geliefert bekam, habe ich sie auch gleich getestet. An meinem MP3 war noch die Lautstärke der Billigversion eingestellt. Mit diesen neuen Kopfhörern sind mir fast die Ohren abgefallen, so gewaltig war der Unterschied. Ich freue mich jedes mal aufs neue, wenn ich meinen MP3 (übrigens auch von Philips) mit diesen Kopfhörern benutze. Das Preis-Leistungsverhältnis ist absolut richtig. Ich kann nur jedem diese Kopfhörer empfehlen. Auch der Austausch der Ohrkappen geht problemlos. Alles in allem ein sehr gutes Produkt, dass ich mit gutem Gewissen weiter empfehlen kann.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer

Suscríbete a la newsletter de Philips para recibir ofertas exclusivas

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.

Me gustaría recibir comunicaciones promocionales según mis preferencias y comportamiento sobre productos, servicios, eventos y promociones de Philips. Puedo darme de baja fácilmente en cualquier momento.

  • Ofertas exclusivas para socios.
  • Acceso anticipado a las rebajas
  • Consejos e inspiración para un estilo de vida saludable.