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Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
SHQ3000/10
Adaptados al deporte
Fabricados con materiales resistentes al agua combinados con un agente antibacterias que ayuda a eliminar los gérmenes, estos auriculares han sido diseñados para los entusiastas del deporte
ActionFit
Naranja y gris
Diseñados con un sellado resistente al agua que protege a los auriculares de los daños provocados por el sudor
Gracias al aislamiento del sonido, podrás escuchar y disfrutar de mayores detalles en la música al volumen más bajo posible con unos auriculares normales. Gracias a un profundo conocimiento de la anatomía del canal auditivo humano, el diseño acústico ergonómico de los auriculares con aislamiento del sonido proporciona un sellado perfecto entre la fuente de sonido ambiental y el canal auditivo, eliminando así el ruido de fondo no deseado y transmitiendo al mismo tiempo el sonido directamente a los oídos. Incluso a un nivel de volumen moderado, aún podrás distinguir los detalles de la música sin distracciones debidas al ruido del entorno. Hay disponibles fundas para los auriculares en tres tamaños, para proporcionar el mejor ajuste.
Las almohadillas de silicona ultra suaves de 3 tamaños de estos auriculares de Philips se adaptan cómodamente a los oídos sin añadirles presión, eliminando el ruido externo.
2.7
de 4
19
Reseñas
vnauj
08/08/2012
España
Van perfectos
Se agarran perfectamente y el hecho que aguante el sudor el ideal.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones