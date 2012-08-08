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Política de devolución de 30 días

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Descatalogado

ActionFitAuriculares deport., gancho para oreja

SHQ3000/10

2.7

| (19) Reseñas

Adaptados al deporte

Fabricados con materiales resistentes al agua combinados con un agente antibacterias que ayuda a eliminar los gérmenes, estos auriculares han sido diseñados para los entusiastas del deporte

Ver todos los beneficios

Diseño ajustable

Adaptados al deporte

  • ActionFit

  • Naranja y gris

Resisten sudor

Resisten sudor

Diseñados con un sellado resistente al agua que protege a los auriculares de los daños provocados por el sudor

Auriculares con aislamiento del sonido para minimizar el ruido ambiental

Auriculares con aislamiento del sonido para minimizar el ruido ambiental

Gracias al aislamiento del sonido, podrás escuchar y disfrutar de mayores detalles en la música al volumen más bajo posible con unos auriculares normales. Gracias a un profundo conocimiento de la anatomía del canal auditivo humano, el diseño acústico ergonómico de los auriculares con aislamiento del sonido proporciona un sellado perfecto entre la fuente de sonido ambiental y el canal auditivo, eliminando así el ruido de fondo no deseado y transmitiendo al mismo tiempo el sonido directamente a los oídos. Incluso a un nivel de volumen moderado, aún podrás distinguir los detalles de la música sin distracciones debidas al ruido del entorno. Hay disponibles fundas para los auriculares en tres tamaños, para proporcionar el mejor ajuste.

Almohadillas de silicona ultra suaves que se adaptan cómodamente a tus oídos

Almohadillas de silicona ultra suaves que se adaptan cómodamente a tus oídos

Las almohadillas de silicona ultra suaves de 3 tamaños de estos auriculares de Philips se adaptan cómodamente a los oídos sin añadirles presión, eliminando el ruido externo.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

2.7

de 4

19

Reseñas

08/08/2012

España

España

Van perfectos

Se agarran perfectamente y el hecho que aguante el sudor el ideal.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

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