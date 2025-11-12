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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
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  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
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  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra
  • Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra

4000 seriesAuriculares inalámbricos de diadema

TAH4209BL/00

4

| (47) Reseñas

Disponible en

Azul
Azul
Blanco seda
Blanco seda
Negro
Negro
Rosa
Rosa

Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra

Con hasta 55 horas de reproducción, estos auriculares de diadema inalámbricos aguantan días entre carga y carga. Disfruta de un sonido excelente, Dynamic Bass para graves más profundos, incluso a volúmenes bajos, y un ajuste de retardo bajo para contenido de vídeo.

Ver todos los beneficios

Ligeros, cómodos, plegables, portátiles y con batería de sobra

  • Auriculares de diadema ligeros

  • Sonido natural y graves dinámicos

  • Hasta 55 horas de reproducción

  • Llamadas nítidas

Tan ligeros y cómodos que podrás llevarlos durante horas

Tan ligeros y cómodos que podrás llevarlos durante horas

Estos auriculares de diadema están preparados para ofrecer comodidad en el día a día. La banda de sujeción acolchada es tan ligera que apenas la notarás y las suaves almohadillas se pueden inclinar para ajustarlas a la perfección. Cada auricular está acolchado con espuma viscoelástica: cuanto más los lleves, más te gustarán.

Sonido excelente incluso a bajo volumen con los graves dinámicos

Sonido excelente incluso a bajo volumen con los graves dinámicos

Los controladores de 32 mm ofrecen un sonido excelente y un aislamiento del ruido pasivo decente gracias al ajuste sobre la oreja. Si te gusta una buena línea de graves, activa los bajos dinámicos a través de la aplicación Philips Headphones para disfrutar de toda la potencia de tus canciones favoritas incluso si escuchas en silencio.

Hasta 55 horas de reproducción. Carga USB-C.

Hasta 55 horas de reproducción. Carga USB-C.

Con hasta 55 horas de reproducción, estos auriculares inalámbricos te acompañarán a través de numerosas listas de reproducción. Se recargan completamente en tan solo 2 horas mediante USB-C y una carga rápida de 15 minutos te proporcionará suficiente energía para seguir reproduciendo música durante dos horas más.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.0

de 4

47

Reseñas

12/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Brilliant sound quality.

Brilliant sound quality for the price and a great colour.

Contras

None

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-12

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-12

07/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My experience with the Philips H4209PK/00 Wireless Headphones has been nothing short of delightful. Seriously, these things are a game-changer. The audio quality? Crystal clear, a real treat for the ears. It's not just loud; there's a beautiful equilibrium between the bass thump and the treble's shimmer – a finely tuned orchestra in my ears, if you will. I've listened to everything from soaring operatic arias to the gritty crunch of my favorite indie rock band, and these headphones have handled it all with aplomb. Comfort is key, and these don't disappoint. They're featherlight; I often forget I'm even wearing them, which is a huge plus during those marathon listening sessions. Picture this: curled up on the sofa, lost in a captivating audiobook, utterly oblivious to the world outside. That's the kind of immersive experience these headphones deliver. The Bluetooth connection has been rock-solid, never once dropping out on me, even with a few errant walls in the way. Battery life is another strong suit. Let's just say I've gone days without needing a recharge – a veritable marathon of musical enjoyment! Honestly, I've been pleasantly surprised by the longevity. And the price? For the level of performance you get, it's a steal. These headphones punch far above their weight class, offering a premium listening experience without the premium price tag. If you're in the market for a pair of wireless headphones that don't skimp on quality or comfort, look no further. The Philips H4209PK/00 are, in my humble opinion, a truly exceptional value. They're a total knockout.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-03-07

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-03-07

06/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant quality, good comfort and bargain price

These headphones are very comfortable and easy to set up. Once connected I could easily change the settings depending on what I was listening to, i.e..gaming, music or the tv. The battery last a decent length of time, using for a few hours every day only required 1 charge evey few days. The quality of the sound is really good and for the price it's a good headset if your on a budget. Would definitely recommend

Ventajas

Cheap, good quality of build and performance.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones

Date of Use 2024-03-06

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones

Date of Use 2024-03-06

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