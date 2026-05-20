After reviewing the various Mini Music Systems and the Which (consumer association) review We selected this Music System.It was easy to get initially installed and find DAB+ stations straight away. Only disappointment was not getting Boom ( one of our reasons to buy!). Not sure if it needs an additional ariel? Can get on Internet though with no problem. Using the Internet at first was not that easy. Had to get grandsons help. Of coarse he did it in a matter on seconds( as he is used to smart devices it seems he has the intuitive knowledge it takes). Really impressed with all the stations I can access around the globe- just fantastic! Only problem I would highlight is no manual available except via the web and then its 22 pages to print! Quick start large page was not simple to use as no words or instructions. This seems to be a norm with these so called 'smart' devices. Seems to assume some kind of 'smart' user. Also the great pack of irrelevant multi languages is a complete waste.Not customer for environment friendly. Difficult to store for future reference . All done to make it easier for supplier to sell worldwide. Overall though I am very pleased with the purchase and I'm still learning some of the features. Just one last thing is it would be good to get access to previous broadcasts like I do on my mobile phone like BBC Sounds App ( can play previous days programmes). Can play them via bluetooth from my phone. Maybe a similar Google Chrome Sounds feature might help?