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Política de devolución de 30 días

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Microcadena

TAM6805/10

3.9

| (98) Reseñas | 81% ha recomendado este producto

Todo en uno

Con radio por Internet, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth y un reproductor de CD, esta microcadena compacta todo en uno te permite reproducirlo todo. También puedes conectar otras fuentes a través de la entrada de audio o USB. Disfruta de un sonido más completo desde un sistema que se adapta a prácticamente cualquier habitación.

Ver todos los beneficios

Todo en uno

  • Radio por Internet, DAB+

  • Bluetooth, Spotify Connect

  • USB, MP3-CD

  • 50 W

Toda tu música, podcasts y más

Toda tu música, podcasts y más

Desde melodías clásicas hasta los últimos podcasts. Puedes escuchar la señal de mejor calidad de Spotify en streaming mediante Wi-Fi con Spotify Connect, así como listas de reproducción y mucho más a través de Bluetooth, reproducir CD o conectarte a otras fuentes mediante la entrada de audio o USB.

Radio por Internet, DAB+FM

Radio por Internet, DAB+FM

La radio por Internet te da acceso a miles de estaciones emisoras que transmiten todo tipo de programas imaginables. El sintonizador digital ofrece una recepción de gran nitidez y te permite configurar presintonías para tus emisoras favoritas de Internet, DAB+ o FM.

Sistema de altavoces Bass Reflex integrado

Sistema de altavoces Bass Reflex integrado

La carcasa de esta microcadena todo en uno cuenta con dos altavoces integrados. Obtendrás un sonido claro y unos graves excelentes con los controladores de rango completo y los puertos Bass Reflex. La potencia máxima de 50 W es perfecta para cocinas, oficinas y salas de estar más pequeñas.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.9

de 4

98

Reseñas

81%

ha recomendado este producto

20/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Excellent internet radio with cd player

Was looking for a device to play radio whilst watch tv and this is excellent. A bit fiddly with setting up the preset channels but only really listen to Smooth and it is perfect. Bought 2 other devices but had to return them as they did not stream internet radio. Shouldn't have tried to cut corners and bought what I knew would work from the start. Best purchase in a while!!

Ventajas

Option for multiple preset channels. CD player. Equaliser.

Contras

A bit fiddly to set preset channels but once done its sorted.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAM6805 Micro Music System

Fecha de uso 2026-04-29

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAM6805 Micro Music System

Fecha de uso 2026-04-29

13/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

A really great buy!

After reviewing the various Mini Music Systems and the Which (consumer association) review We selected this Music System.It was easy to get initially installed and find DAB+ stations straight away. Only disappointment was not getting Boom ( one of our reasons to buy!). Not sure if it needs an additional ariel? Can get on Internet though with no problem. Using the Internet at first was not that easy. Had to get grandsons help. Of coarse he did it in a matter on seconds( as he is used to smart devices it seems he has the intuitive knowledge it takes). Really impressed with all the stations I can access around the globe- just fantastic! Only problem I would highlight is no manual available except via the web and then its 22 pages to print! Quick start large page was not simple to use as no words or instructions. This seems to be a norm with these so called 'smart' devices. Seems to assume some kind of 'smart' user. Also the great pack of irrelevant multi languages is a complete waste.Not customer for environment friendly. Difficult to store for future reference . All done to make it easier for supplier to sell worldwide. Overall though I am very pleased with the purchase and I'm still learning some of the features. Just one last thing is it would be good to get access to previous broadcasts like I do on my mobile phone like BBC Sounds App ( can play previous days programmes). Can play them via bluetooth from my phone. Maybe a similar Google Chrome Sounds feature might help?

Ventajas

A superb product with great sound quality .

Contras

Not sure I may need an aerial for additional DAB+ stations and FM ( not used much)

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAM6805 Micro Music System

Fecha de uso 2023-01-13

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAM6805 Micro Music System

Fecha de uso 2023-01-13

17/03/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Great quality and easy to use

Before, I had a similar product from a Swedish brand. I cost more than twice as much, and was far less easy to use. The compact system has an excellent price to quality ratio. I can recommend this.

Ventajas

Easy to use

Contras

Bulky shape

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAM6805 Micro Music System

Fecha de uso 2021-02-17

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para TAM6805 Micro Music System

Fecha de uso 2021-02-17

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