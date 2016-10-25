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Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
AW5000/10
Música con sonido de alta fidelidad, de forma inalámbrica.
Consigue tu música de forma inalámbrica con un sonido de alta fidelidad gracias al altavoz Hi-Fi inalámbrico Philips Fidelio. Transfiere música sin esfuerzos mediante cuatro controladores Hi-Fi para disfrutar de una experiencia musical potente y totalmente envolvente.
Sonido estéreo de alta fidelidad
60 W, 4 controladores Hi-Fi
Entrada analógica
Disponible en Apple App Store y Google Play, la aplicación detecta automáticamente los teléfonos móviles u otros dispositivos compatibles conectados a la red Wi-Fi, lo que te aporta un control instantáneo de la música. Controla la reproducción de música, los ajustes de volumen y sonido, así como los servicios de música online y la radio por Internet desde cualquier dispositivo y en cualquier lugar.
El altavoz dispone de controladores Hi-Fi de categoría profesional con un ángulo especial, diseñados para producir el entorno acústico más amplio y envolvente posible. La colocación de los controladores ofrece una calidad de sonido dinámica e inigualable independientemente del lugar de la habitación en el que estés. El diseño exclusivo permite integrar los altavoces sin que desentonen con la decoración interior.
La entrada de línea de audio añadida te permite conectar fuentes de música externas al sistema de Philips además de la opción inalámbrica. Solo tienes que conectar los altavoces a la entrada de línea, la salida de audio o la toma de auriculares de un reproductor multimedia, como un reproductor de CD/DVD, un televisor o un reproductor de MP3
Premios
2.7
de 4
109
Reseñas
JamesAlexander
25/10/2016
United Kingdom
Get through setup for a brilliant Hi-fi experience!
I'd read a heap of reviews for the A5 complaining about setup and thought it was lack of experience with electronics, but after getting mine earlier this week, I hit the same problems. I won't bother moaning as I had it sorted within a hour of trial and error, please allow me to save you some pain...: *Make sure you connect to the 2.4khz wifi signal if you have a mutliband router for setup! (After setup you can run off 5.4khz no worries!) *Keep your A5 close to the router as possible, it's clearly easily rattled by other networks during setup. (If you know you're way around a router, adjust to a channel that is less used) *If you get the change, download Airstudio+ APK from online, it's STILL AVAILIBLE. Bear with it, it will work and when it does... This is a FANTASTIC speaker. I rarely have my expectations blown out of the water but the A5 is BRILLIANT; The amount of power and control!. I bought the A5 for my bedroom and I couldn't be happier, during setup I used this in my living room and was blown away by the bass response and clarity (had to tone the bass down!). It stood up to a full hifi; an incredible achievement for a small very very pretty diamond! So yes, it still is a pain in the backside to setup, but once done, you forget straight away and enjoy your music in true style!
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
louie
28/01/2014
United Kingdom
fantastic
I have an A3 and A5. Both of the sound great. Up until recently I was a traditional hi fi man, but realising that streaming tech had moved on in quality I jumped in with these two. They have permormed far beyond my expectations. the recent improvements in the app are most welcome. I did have some issues with the wifi connection, but, this was due to a poor router. A quick call to Virgin Media sorted this out. Highly recommended.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
AlBoy
19/01/2014
United Kingdom
Hard Wire it for the best results then you will really have a great product
This is a powerful musical device however you need to hard wire it to your router. The Wifi has been inconsistent and annoying as it would loose signal regularly and be a nightmare to then reset. Hardwired it has been running flawlessly and sounding great. Big powerful and great fun sound. It really fills a large room and never sounds stressed or compressed. Highly recommended when hard wired.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
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