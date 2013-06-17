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Descatalogado

Videocámara de alta definición

CAM295BL/00

4.2

| (5) Reseñas

Capturar y compartir magníficos momentos nunca había sido fácil

Grabar vídeos y fotografías en alta definición es coser y cantar con esta videocámara ESee CAM300. Su pantalla táctil de tres pulgadas te otorga un control intuitivo, mientras que las funciones de edición instantánea e impresión rápida te permiten compartir los resultados directamente, tanto en un televisor como en línea.

Ver todos los beneficios

Control mediante pantalla táctil

Capturar y compartir magníficos momentos nunca había sido fácil

Diseño pequeño y fino para adaptarse fácilmente a tu bolsillo

Conexión USB integrada para una conexión sin complicaciones en tu PC/Mac

Conexión USB integrada para una conexión sin complicaciones en tu PC/Mac

Batería de mayor duración que te permite grabar más

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Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.2

de 4

5

Reseñas

3
1

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Easy and pocketable

I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder

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