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Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
CAM295BL/00
Capturar y compartir magníficos momentos nunca había sido fácil
Grabar vídeos y fotografías en alta definición es coser y cantar con esta videocámara ESee CAM300. Su pantalla táctil de tres pulgadas te otorga un control intuitivo, mientras que las funciones de edición instantánea e impresión rápida te permiten compartir los resultados directamente, tanto en un televisor como en línea.
4.2
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5
Reseñas
Nikki525
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder
Bronwyn
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder
Kallikrates
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Easy and pocketable
I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para CAM295BL HD camcorder