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Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
Música inalámbrica con sonido excelente
Transmisión digital nítida, recepción sin distorsiones y auténtica calidad de sonido CD, para ofrecer una acústica fluida con gran riqueza de matices. El rendimiento acústico de estos auriculares se complementa con la gran comodidad de su banda interior auto-ajustable y de sus almohadillas suaves.
La transmisión digital de 2,4 GHz evita la compresión y la pérdida de datos entre el transmisor y los auriculares. Las señales digitales se convierten en señales analógicas al final del proceso de transmisión. El resultado es un sonido de calidad excepcional, con una acústica fluida y prácticamente sin pérdida de detalles.
La verdadera calidad de sonido CD te permite sacar el máximo partido a tu música, gracias a un sofisticado proceso de transmisión digital que garantiza que los datos no se comprimen. Lo que oirás estará lleno de detalles y será fiel a la fuente de música original.
El diseño de antena dual garantiza que no haya zonas de silencio, independientemente del ángulo de recepción. Los auriculares contienen dos antenas individuales, colocadas en los cascos derecho e izquierdo, para un sonido inalámbrico excelente sin interrupciones (sin zonas de silencio) y una mayor libertad de movimiento.
4.4
de 4
14
Reseñas
92%
ha recomendado este producto
h1978
13/03/2015
United Kingdom
Simply one of the best wireless headphones money can buy
Great audio reproduction with Wolfson ADC/DACs...No hiss, no buzzing, no crackle, good volume, smooth mid to highs, enough bass... Add convenient sleek design, super comfy and fast battery charging These phones simply rock... I have had plenty of digital headphones from varieties of great names no one can match the 8900s... I wish I purchased more! Thanks philips
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHD8900 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHD8900 Wireless HiFi Headphone
John237
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Fantastic piece of kit
Supremely comfortable, sumtuously stylish and superb sounding set of phones. What more needs to be said? Buy them, you won't regret it!
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones
hamidhifi
30/08/2010
United Kingdom
One of the best wireless headphones avialable
Have been using these cans for about one month, and i have to say these beauties' sound experience is just as good as a decent wired one... Before first listen, I never thought a wireless thing would sound like this... First of all theres no interferience of any kind, even with all of my other 2.4Ghz stuff turned on like my wifi router and the cordless telephone, there's no any single issue... And then the sound? oh gosh... thats just great...Pure deep bass, airy vocal, soft treble, great dynamic, virtually no backgound hiss, no distortion and so on... To those who wish using multiple headphones with a one docking station; Theres a unique radio link between the docking station and its own headphones which means less radio interference but theres also a problem with this technique, you cant pair another headphone with the base station ... All in all its great headphones and i would recommend it to anyone who wants to listen to their musics and watching their favorite movies at late nights without bothering their mates/neighbors and messing with wires, these wireless cans should be on the top of your wish list Pros, Great sound quality, well built, comfortable, no radio interference, breathable ear cushions means your ears wont sweat Cons, Docking satation only works with its own headphone(adding more headphones not possible)
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones