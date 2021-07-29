FieldStrength MRI articles, FieldStrength MRI newsletter, and FieldStrength MRI magazine are produced by Philips Healthcare for the Philips MRI user community. Some articles may describe research conducted outside the USA on equipment not yet available for commercial distribution in the USA. Some products referenced may not be licensed for sale in Canada.



Philips Healthcare reserves the right to make changes in specifications and/or to discontinue any product at any time without notice or obligation and will not be liable for any consequences resulting from the use of this publication.

