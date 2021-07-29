Buscar términos

FieldStrength

 

FieldStrength MRI articles

 

 

Contáctenos

Estamos encantados de estar en contacto con usted

Díganos en qué le podemos ayudar.

1
Seleccione su área de interés
2
Detalles de contacto

Welcome to FieldStrength

FieldStrength provides articles on latest trends and insights, MRI best practices and clinical cases, application tips and more by and for Philips MRI users. Please subscribe to our FieldStrength MRI newsletter to receive the latest articles via e-mail.

Subscribe

Restringir la selección con nuestros filtros
resultados encontrados según los criterios de búsqueda project found based on search criteria

Los criterios del filtro seleccionados no ofrecieron ningún resultado

Ajuste los filtros.
If you have any questions, please contact us

FieldStrength MRI articles, FieldStrength MRI newsletter, and FieldStrength MRI magazine are produced by Philips Healthcare for the Philips MRI user community. Some articles may describe research conducted outside the USA on equipment not yet available for commercial distribution in the USA. Some products referenced may not be licensed for sale in Canada.

Philips Healthcare reserves the right to make changes in specifications and/or to discontinue any product at any time without notice or obligation and will not be liable for any consequences resulting from the use of this publication.

Download FieldStrength magazine

The printed magazine appears twice a year

Issue image

Download

2015/2

Issue V image

 

Download

2015/1

Fieldstrength Magazine Issue image

 

Download

2014/1

Fieldstrength Issue image

 

Download

2013/2

Fieldstrength Magazine Issue image

 

Download

2013/1

Fieldstrength Magazine Issue image

 

Download

2012/3

 

View more

Subscribe to FieldStrength

 

Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on latest trends and insights, MRI best practices, clinical cases, application tips and more. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.

Stay in touch with Philips MRI

Fieldstrength Fs Magazine image

Subscribe now

Stay in touch with Philips MRI

 

Subscribe now

NetForum

 

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

Popular MRI content on NetForum

 

Application tip: Metal artifact reduction for MRI of metal prostheses and implants

 

Application tip: Take advantage of mDIXON TSE in MSK imaging without time penalty

 

Case Study: Extensive bone metastases with breast cancer

 

Application tip: Tips for robust motion correction in liver imaging using MultiVane

 

Application tip: Tips for wireless cardiac triggering in MRI

 

ExamCard: Ingenia 3.0T prostate with mDIXONTSE - DuPage Medical Group

Useful links

 

Index of ExamCard on NetForum

 

MR Clinical case map

 

MR product information

 

Radiology

 

MR Education

 

Events

 

LinkedIn - join Innovations in Radiology

Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.

Entendido

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.

Entendido

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Todos los derechos reservados.

Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.

¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla

La información de esta página web está dirigida exclusivamente a profesionales sanitarios. Al hacer clic en "Aceptar", declara que es profesional sanitario.

Haga clic en "Cancelar" para ser redirigido a la página web de Philips.

Aceptar Cancelar