Buscar términos

EPIQ7 L15-7io Broadband Compact Linear Array

Transducer

Buscar productos similares

15 to 7 MHz operating extended frequency range. 23 mm effective aperture length. 8° of trapezoidal imaging. Steerable pulsed PW Doppler, color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, and XRES. Tissue aberration correction selection for MSK and small parts. Vascular surgical, cardiac epicardial, and superficial vascular, musculoskeletal and small parts applications.

Contáctenos
Caracteristicas
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
Ver todas las características
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Todos los derechos reservados.

Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.

¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.