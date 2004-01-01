13 to 5 MHz extended operating frequency range. Fine pitch, 192 element, high resolution linear array. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging. Supports high resolution 2D imaging. Supports high resolution, quantitative, single sweep 3D volume acquisition. Supports 4D imaging. High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, and vascular imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advanced breast imaging TSI. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.
