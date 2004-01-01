Buscar términos

HD15 C6-3 Curved Array

Transducer

6 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. 50 mm radius of curvature. 2D, steerable pulsed Doppler, color Doppler, M-mode, Color Power Angio, SonoCT, harmonic imaging, Panoramic, XRES, and Freehand 3D. Abdominal, Ob/Gyn, pediatric, urology, emergency medicine, and regional anesthesia applications. Narrow footprint for improved intercostal access. Multi-angle biopsy kit available.

