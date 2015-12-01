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Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Daylight Guide
12 V
15 W
Instalación sencilla con un simple clic. Instala las abrazaderas en cualquier cavidad y encaja los módulos. Estos se bloquearán para evitar robos.
Nuestra solución DayLight permanece encendida día y noche. Durante el día, los LED DayLight hacen que el coche sea más visible y más rápidamente detectable por los conductores de otros vehículos o peatones que se mueven en dirección contraria, lo que aumenta en conjunto la seguridad en la carretera. El sistema se regula automáticamente por la noche, atenuando la luz para no deslumbrar.
La robusta carcasa de aluminio de alta calidad evita la corrosión y es resistente al clima: agua, sal, arena y polvo. El resultado es una vida útil prolongada sin necesidad de mantenimiento.
4.6
de 4
18
Reseñas
94%
ha recomendado este producto
Doney
01/12/2015
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Fantastic DRL's
Very easy to install providing you have a 12v reader (only a couple of £s from a car shop). Instructions are easy to read and understand the only tricky bit is fitting the brackets depending on your bumper. The DRL's stay on for a short time after you turn your engine off which is handy to light up your path walking to the house at night. They automatically dim when you put your lights on and i must say i feel safer that i am visible to other motorists on these winter nights.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Fire26662
03/07/2015
United Kingdom
Excellent product.
Easy to fit, look really good. Really really pleased.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
phil36
21/03/2015
United Kingdom
Great Product
Have just had these lights fitted to my Toyota RAV4 by an Auto Electrician. Took just under 2 hours, wiring straightforward and fitting brackets in Grille at same height as Fog Lights also straight forward and looks as if they were factory fitted. Dimming etc. works as it should, no extra switches or modules needed. Very pleased with finished result and performance of lights, quite bright, especially in the dark. Car is a dark Grey so think these will be a good safety feature especially at dusk or dawn. Can recommend to any car owner.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights