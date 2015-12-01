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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
  • Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad

Descatalogado

DayLightGuideLuces LED de circulación diurna

12825WLEDX1

4.6
| (18) Reseñas | 94% ha recomendado este producto
Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad
La nueva generación de luces diurnas Luxeon LED de alta potencia mejora su seguridad y estilo en la carretera, aumentando su visibilidad día y noche.
Ver todos los beneficios

para conducir con seguridad y estilo

Exclusivo concepto de diseño, máxima visibilidad

  • Daylight Guide

  • 12 V

  • 15 W

Sistema de instalación con un clic

Sistema de instalación con un clic

Instalación sencilla con un simple clic. Instala las abrazaderas en cualquier cavidad y encaja los módulos. Estos se bloquearán para evitar robos.

Regulable: permanece encendida día y noche

Regulable: permanece encendida día y noche

Nuestra solución DayLight permanece encendida día y noche. Durante el día, los LED DayLight hacen que el coche sea más visible y más rápidamente detectable por los conductores de otros vehículos o peatones que se mueven en dirección contraria, lo que aumenta en conjunto la seguridad en la carretera. El sistema se regula automáticamente por la noche, atenuando la luz para no deslumbrar.

Carcasa de aluminio de alta calidad

Carcasa de aluminio de alta calidad

La robusta carcasa de aluminio de alta calidad evita la corrosión y es resistente al clima: agua, sal, arena y polvo. El resultado es una vida útil prolongada sin necesidad de mantenimiento.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.6

de 4

18

Reseñas

94%

ha recomendado este producto

3
2

01/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Fantastic DRL's

Very easy to install providing you have a 12v reader (only a couple of £s from a car shop). Instructions are easy to read and understand the only tricky bit is fitting the brackets depending on your bumper. The DRL's stay on for a short time after you turn your engine off which is handy to light up your path walking to the house at night. They automatically dim when you put your lights on and i must say i feel safer that i am visible to other motorists on these winter nights.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

03/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product.

Easy to fit, look really good. Really really pleased.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

21/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

Have just had these lights fitted to my Toyota RAV4 by an Auto Electrician. Took just under 2 hours, wiring straightforward and fitting brackets in Grille at same height as Fog Lights also straight forward and looks as if they were factory fitted. Dimming etc. works as it should, no extra switches or modules needed. Very pleased with finished result and performance of lights, quite bright, especially in the dark. Car is a dark Grey so think these will be a good safety feature especially at dusk or dawn. Can recommend to any car owner.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

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