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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima
  • Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima
  • Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima
  • Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima
  • Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima
  • Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima
  • Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima
  • Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima
  • Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima
  • Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima

DayLight 9Luces LED de circulación diurna

12831WLEDX1

3.9
| (21) Reseñas
Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima
La tercera generación de luces de circulación diurna (DRL) de Philips combina un estilo inigualable y una mejor visibilidad. Gracias a su renovado diseño óptico, las luces de circulación diurna de Philips ofrecen una mayor flexibilidad para su montaje: una solución para carretera apta para que cualquier vehículo pueda destacar entre la multitud.
Ver todos los beneficios

Brillantes y llamativas desde cada ángulo

Gran visibilidad para una seguridad máxima

  • Daylight 9

  • 12 V

  • 16 W

Montaje desde varios ángulos para un efecto de iluminación con amplia visualización

Montaje desde varios ángulos para un efecto de iluminación con amplia visualización

Montaje desde varios ángulos para un efecto de iluminación con amplia visualización.

Nuevo diseño óptico con 9 puntos LED

Nuevo diseño óptico con 9 puntos LED

Gracias a su nuevo diseño se alcanza un mayor ángulo que permite una mejor iluminación. Mejora en ángulo totalmente legal.

Montaje sobre los ángulos del parachoques de hasta +/-40°

Montaje sobre los ángulos del parachoques de hasta +/-40°

El montaje de los módulos ha aumentado a +/-40 grados en posición horizontal, +/-2 grados en posición vertical y +/-32 grados en diagonal.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.9

de 4

21

Reseñas

2

27/01/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

A Great Enhancement To My Car

These lights are so easy to install, in all it took me no longer than a couple of hours and I’m 80 years old so not exactly a whiz kid. Everything required is included in the kit, the cables are plenty long enough and most important of all is that the fitting instructions are in big enough print to read. I looked at all available options from £30 to £130 and I am definitely made the right choice wit these.

Ventajas

Look good, easy to fit, and great value

Contras

Non so far

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

05/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

9 LEDs daylight bright

Except for one ballast in the control box which was defective and needed replacement, LED lights are bright as daytime running lights. Product was discontinued but instead Philips should produce higher than 9 LEDs and ensure quality without defective ballast in the control box of the 12831WLEDX1.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

23/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks like factory fitted.

After a lot of planning fitted into grill of pug 206 a treat. Wireing & lights of good quality & instructions fairly clear. Only problem was one light looked dimmer, this was cured by wedging cut off cable tie strips under lamp to tip it up slightly.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

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