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Envío gratis desde 40€
Levanta y Corta
3 cabezales
Sistema de doble cuchilla de la afeitadora Philips: la primera cuchilla levanta y la segunda corta, para conseguir un afeitado apurado y cómodo.
Utiliza la afeitadora en la ducha para ahorrar tiempo y disfrutar de la sensación de frescura del afeitado en húmedo.
4.3
de 4
14
Reseñas
92%
ha recomendado este producto
Petergreg
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.
The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/11 shaving heads
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/11 shaving heads
Franco
02/11/2013
Nederland
Zeer goed
Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
ladonja
02/11/2013
Nederland
Zeer goed
Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden