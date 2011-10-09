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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

        cabezales de afeitado

        HQ167/11

        4.3
        | (14) Reseñas | 92% ha recomendado este producto
        Disfruta de un afeitado apurado
        Cada año las cuchillas realizan un viaje de una distancia equivalente a la altura de la montaña Everest... 49 veces. Tras este gran esfuerzo, incluso los mejores materiales pueden dejar de estar afilados. Conserva el más alto rendimiento de tu afeitadora: sustituye los cabezales cada 12 meses.
        Ver todos los beneficios

        Cambia el cabezal cada 12 meses para conseguir los mejores resultados

        Disfruta de un afeitado apurado

        • Levanta y Corta

        • 3 cabezales

        Tecnología de afeitado Súper Levanta y Corta con sistema de doble cuchilla

        Tecnología de afeitado Súper Levanta y Corta con sistema de doble cuchilla

        Sistema de doble cuchilla de la afeitadora Philips: la primera cuchilla levanta y la segunda corta, para conseguir un afeitado apurado y cómodo.

        Uso en húmedo

        Uso en húmedo

        Utiliza la afeitadora en la ducha para ahorrar tiempo y disfrutar de la sensación de frescura del afeitado en húmedo.

        Especificaciones técnicas

        Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

        Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

        Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

        Ir a piezas y accesorios

        Piezas y accesorios

        Opiniones

        Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
        Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

        4.3

        de 4

        14

        Reseñas

        92%

        ha recomendado este producto

        1

        09/10/2011

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.

        The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.

        Sí, recomiendo este producto

        Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/11 shaving heads

        Sí, recomiendo este producto

        Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/11 shaving heads

        02/11/2013

        Nederland

        Nederland

        Zeer goed

        Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

        Sí, recomiendo este producto

        Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        Sí, recomiendo este producto

        Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        02/11/2013

        Nederland

        Nederland

        Zeer goed

        Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

        Sí, recomiendo este producto

        Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        Sí, recomiendo este producto

        Esta reseña se realizó para HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

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