Although, Philips recommends to changes these shaving heads once a year, I can only use this product for about 3 months or so. (even then not on daily use, but say 3 days a week). Then it looses its sharpness and I cannot get a clean shave. May be it is the type of my hair growth on the face. So, most often I resort to using "Normal shave pattern" with ordinary razor, and use the Philips now and then. I WISH THERE IS A PRODUCT THAT I CAN USE WHICH REMAINS SHARP THROUGH OUT THE YEAR.!!!!! --- DR.V.M.