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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado

Descatalogado

Shaver series 3000Afeitadora eléctrica

HQ7300/16

4.1
| (63) Reseñas | 81% ha recomendado este producto
Afeitado cómodo y apurado
Esta afeitadora totalmente lavable se puede enjuagar bajo el grifo después de usarla. Con ella, disfrutará de un afeitado cómodo y apurado día tras día.
Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

La marca de arreglo personal masculino eléctrico preferida en el mundo1

Afeita incluso los pelos más cortos

Afeitado cómodo y apurado

  • Versión a red

Cortapatillas desplegable accionado por resorte

Cortapatillas desplegable accionado por resorte

Recortador ancho ideal para arreglar las patillas y el bigote.

Tecnología Súper Levanta y Corta

Tecnología Súper Levanta y Corta

El sistema de doble cuchilla de esta afeitadora eléctrica levanta el pelo para cortarlo por debajo del nivel de la piel.

Sistema Reflex Action

Sistema Reflex Action

Se adapta automáticamente a las curvas del rostro y el cuello.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.1

de 4

63

Reseñas

81%

ha recomendado este producto

22/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Shaver

I have have this shaver for many years and it has always worked well. So much so that it has outlasted its successor.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good shaver

A very good shaver which allows the use of water in cleansuing it. Aslo replaceable cutters are available which renews the life of the shaver and avoids the need to buy a new one.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Uncomplicated and a great shave every time

The design of the shaver is comfortable and uncomplicated to use. I enjoy shaving with my Phillips and this is no longer the unpleasent chore I found it to be when wet shaving. The resulting shave gives consistently good results and the whole unit is very easy to keep clean. It recharges quickly and is not at all a fussy unit to deal with.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

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Avisos legales

  1. Fuente: Euromonitor International Limited, volumen de venta al por menor, definición de categoría de afeitadoras corporales, datos de 2024, investigación realizada en octubre de 2024. 