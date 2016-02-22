Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Versión a red
Recortador ancho ideal para arreglar las patillas y el bigote.
El sistema de doble cuchilla de esta afeitadora eléctrica levanta el pelo para cortarlo por debajo del nivel de la piel.
Se adapta automáticamente a las curvas del rostro y el cuello.
4.1
de 4
63
Reseñas
81%
ha recomendado este producto
Stan0000000000000009
22/02/2016
United Kingdom
Great Shaver
I have have this shaver for many years and it has always worked well. So much so that it has outlasted its successor.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Henrisilver
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Very good shaver
A very good shaver which allows the use of water in cleansuing it. Aslo replaceable cutters are available which renews the life of the shaver and avoids the need to buy a new one.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
LavronBob
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Uncomplicated and a great shave every time
The design of the shaver is comfortable and uncomplicated to use. I enjoy shaving with my Phillips and this is no longer the unpleasent chore I found it to be when wet shaving. The resulting shave gives consistently good results and the whole unit is very easy to keep clean. It recharges quickly and is not at all a fussy unit to deal with.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Fuente: Euromonitor International Limited, volumen de venta al por menor, definición de categoría de afeitadoras corporales, datos de 2024, investigación realizada en octubre de 2024.