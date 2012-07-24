Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Recortador ancho ideal para arreglar las patillas y el bigote.
El sistema de doble cuchilla de esta afeitadora eléctrica levanta el pelo para cortarlo por debajo del nivel de la piel.
Se adapta automáticamente a las curvas del rostro y el cuello.
4.2
de 4
45
Reseñas
84%
ha recomendado este producto
Jacky48
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
The shaver is very easy to use and gives excellent results
This is the third Phillips shaver I have had over a period of about ten years and the fact that I have stayed with Phillips speaks volumes. It is easy to use, keeps it's charge well and gives me an excellent shave every time
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Stanley111
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent recommended
I use it every day wash it every day no problems. Charge it once a week on the same day keep it clean and will last for ever
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver
Kickywix
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Really good shaver.
Without a doubt this is the best electric shaver I have owned, and I have had a few before including other Phillishaves. It is easy to clean, it lasts ages on a charge and gives a really close shave Thanks for this on
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Fuente: Euromonitor International Limited, volumen de venta al por menor, definición de categoría de afeitadoras corporales, datos de 2024, investigación realizada en octubre de 2024.