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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado

Descatalogado

Shaver series 3000Afeitadora eléctrica

HQ7310/16

4.2
| (45) Reseñas | 84% ha recomendado este producto
Afeitado cómodo y apurado
Esta afeitadora totalmente lavable de Philips se puede enjuagar bajo el grifo después de usarla. Con ella, disfrutará de un afeitado cómodo y apurado día tras día.
Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

La marca de arreglo personal masculino eléctrico preferida en el mundo1

Afeita incluso los pelos más cortos

Afeitado cómodo y apurado

Cortapatillas desplegable accionado por resorte

Cortapatillas desplegable accionado por resorte

Recortador ancho ideal para arreglar las patillas y el bigote.

Tecnología Súper Levanta y Corta

Tecnología Súper Levanta y Corta

El sistema de doble cuchilla de esta afeitadora eléctrica levanta el pelo para cortarlo por debajo del nivel de la piel.

Sistema Reflex Action

Sistema Reflex Action

Se adapta automáticamente a las curvas del rostro y el cuello.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.2

de 4

45

Reseñas

84%

ha recomendado este producto

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The shaver is very easy to use and gives excellent results

This is the third Phillips shaver I have had over a period of about ten years and the fact that I have stayed with Phillips speaks volumes. It is easy to use, keeps it's charge well and gives me an excellent shave every time

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent recommended

I use it every day wash it every day no problems. Charge it once a week on the same day keep it clean and will last for ever

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really good shaver.

Without a doubt this is the best electric shaver I have owned, and I have had a few before including other Phillishaves. It is easy to clean, it lasts ages on a charge and gives a really close shave Thanks for this on

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

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Avisos legales

  1. Fuente: Euromonitor International Limited, volumen de venta al por menor, definición de categoría de afeitadoras corporales, datos de 2024, investigación realizada en octubre de 2024. 